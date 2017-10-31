National Opioid Addiction Treatment Leader Launches Third Center in Phoenix Area

CleanSlate Expands Unique Provider-led Effort to Fight the Opioid Epidemic in Arizona; Commits to Working with All Insurers so that Treatment is Available to All in Need

BRENTWOOD, TN--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - CleanSlate Centers, a leader in providing care to those suffering from opioid and alcohol addiction, announced today the company will continue to expand local access to safe, effective, provider-led treatment with a new outpatient center in Phoenix. The center, located at 15255 North 40th Street, Building 5, Suite 135, will begin seeing patients October 31.

Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, CleanSlate has treated close to 25,000 patients in some of the states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic. With 7,000 active patients being treated at 30 centers across eight states, the national medical group continues to underscore its commitment to expanding access to those in need of treatment through aggressively growing its footprint.

The new Phoenix center is the organization's third in Arizona, where earlier this year Gov. Doug Ducey declared the opioid epidemic a statewide health emergency. CleanSlate officials have shared plans for additional centers in the state and asserted a willingness to work with patients of all insurance plans in Arizona to ensure anyone seeking care is able to receive it.

"The need for a better approach to managing this disease and increasing access is the reason CleanSlate was founded, and we are pleased to now be able to offer more hope for people in Arizona," said Gregory Marotta, President and CEO of CleanSlate Centers. "It's impossible to fight this disease alone, and we proudly stand side-by-side with important partners in and around the Phoenix area. We look forward to deepening our relationships in the community as we all work together to beat back this undiscriminating epidemic."

CleanSlate staff at the two existing Arizona centers -- 2451 East Baseline Rd. in Gilbert; and 8410 West Thomas Rd. in Phoenix -- are deeply involved with community efforts to combat the opioid epidemic impacting the state. Some of these efforts include outreach to local homeless populations, referral programs with various primary care and mental health services groups and partnerships with local police departments to offer nasal Naloxone trainings.

"We are thrilled to further expand access to treatment in Arizona," said Ned Pucek, President of West Division Operations. "Together with our great community partners, we are saving the lives of those who suffer from addiction. We look forward to serving everyone in the greater Phoenix area in need of our support and services."

The American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) -- the nation's leading addiction medicine society representing 4,000 physicians, clinicians and other professionals -- defines opioid addiction as a primary, chronic and relapsing brain disease.

"At CleanSlate, we know that opioid addiction is best treated as the chronic disease it is," said Nasser Hajaig, M.D., Western Division Medical Director for CleanSlate. "We currently treat thousands of patients for opioid and alcohol addiction in a comfortable outpatient environment with a full-time, dedicated team of physicians and advanced-practice clinicians. Our goal is to help these patients achieve the life they want and deserve -- a 'clean slate' from which to thrive."

The award-winning CleanSlate program of care includes individualized treatment plans for each patient consisting of appropriate medication treatment prescribed by providers, clear accountability and supportive counseling. In Pennsylvania, the company's centers have been designated as Centers for Excellence by the state's governor, based on clinicians' abilities to work with behavioral health, primary care and other partners to provide integrated whole-person, evidence-based treatment.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at the medical group's Phoenix or Gilbert centers, please call 480-417-5289 or visit http://www.cleanslatecenters.com.

About CleanSlate Centers

A pioneer and leader in outpatient addiction medicine, CleanSlate Centers is a national medical group which provides treatment for the chronic disease of addiction, primarily opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, the company is a growing, multi-state network of physician-led outpatient addiction treatment centers where patients who have addiction and associated disorders can receive medication-assisted treatment and related therapies using the highest quality, evidence-based practices.

Using the latest science- and medicine-based treatment guidelines, CleanSlate is bringing effective outpatient treatment to tens of thousands of new patients across the country. The company has provided treatment to nearly 25,000 patients.

For more information, please visit CleanSlateCenters.com.