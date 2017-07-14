National Partners, New Premium Finance Company, Streamlines Financing

Former Flatiron Capital Execs Lundy and Kloch named to lead company focused on serving agents

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - National Partners, a new premium finance company that makes financing business insurance simple and efficient, has opened for business. It focuses on serving independent insurance agents and their clients.

Independently owned and operated, National Partners was founded by executives formerly with Flatiron Capital.

President and CEO Bruce Lundy was a co-founder of Flatiron Capital, a leading premium finance company. He served as its president from its formation in 1995 through 2012. He led the firm's growth in loan origination and its national sales build-out. He is a past president of the National Premium Finance Association, the industry's primary trade group.

Axel Kloch, executive vice president and COO, was the senior vice president and COO of Flatiron, where he was responsible for innovative technological development. With National Partners, he has spearheaded development of its industry-leading software.

"In recent years the premium finance industry has become dominated by large financial and banking institutions that seem more interested in paperwork and bureaucracy than in helping their agent/broker clients grow their businesses," Lundy said. "We instead will work closely with our clients to make doing business easier and help them grow."

Financed by private equity and by its employees, the company operates without the burdens of a highly regulated bank parent. Since its formation in September 2016, National Partners has built out its technology and secured state licenses nationally.

Besides its Denver headquarters, it has regional offices in Chicago, New York City, and Bethesda, Maryland.

National Partners works with clients of all sizes in all industries, providing prompt, accurate service, Lundy said. It offers direct premium finance, producer fee programs, agent profit-sharing and rewards, private-label servicing, and premium-finance contract purchasing.

The company is not owned by or affiliated with any insurance company, broker or agent.

More information is available at www.nationalpartners.com or by contacting National Partners at 800-506-8901 or info@nationalpartners.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/13/11G142676/Images/Bruce_Lundy_casual-62584c01d05aa1fdb069c8f4673cd4ae.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/13/11G142676/Images/Axel_Kloch_casual_smaller-485643291965828088ab01db8a16cb71.jpg