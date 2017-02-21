The National Quilt Museum to host Neighborhoods Coming Together: Quilts Around Oakland Exhibit

PADUCAH, KY--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - The National Quilt Museum, a global destination for quilters and art enthusiasts alike, will host Neighborhoods Coming Together: Quilts Around Oakland starting February 17, 2017. The exhibit is the brainchild of Marion Coleman and the African American Quilt Guild of Oakland, an organization dedicated to furthering the tradition in black American culture. In this exhibit, the group designed narrative quilts that tell the story of the diverse communities that make up the Oakland community. Through the stories in these quilts, a visitor will be immersed in unique life experiences that are part of a complex overall socioeconomic community. The exhibit will feature 33 artifacts all made by members of the guild.

As the Oakland community deals daily with surrounding health, wealth, race, identity, gentrification, the artists in this exhibit attempt to create a narrative that focuses on bringing people together and having meaningful discussions about important topics.

Themes in this exhibit are diverse in both subject and tone. On the light side, Alice Beasley's "Lake Merritt Foggy Morning," is a statement on the unique weather that the area often experiences. Other quilts take on more serious tone and address critical social issues, such as "Black Justice Matters" by artist Ora M. Knowell. Ms. Knowell has lost two sons to gun violence in Oakland. In this quilt she makes a statement on what she sees as unbalance in the justice system.

The African American Quilt Guild of Oakland is a group with over 80 regular members. Membership includes people as diverse as the city in which they live. Members range greatly in age, gender, education, and experience quilting. While some have been quilting for decades, others started only a few years ago. At 92 years of age, Fran Porter is the group's senior stateswoman. She took up quilting at age 82. The group's diverse membership includes a Haitian dance teacher, a retired litigator, a Postal Service auditor and a former nun.

"We are very excited to have 'Neighborhoods Coming Together' at The National Quilt Museum. The stories these wonderfully creative artists tell with their quilts may be about Oakland, California, but they are remarkably universal. It's really a story about the human condition that we can all learn from," exclaimed museum CEO Frank Bennett.

Neighborhoods Coming Together: Quilts Around Oakland will be on exhibit at the National Quilt Museum from February 17th to April 11th 2017. The National Quilt Museum is open 10am to 5pm Monday through Saturday. In addition, starting in March the museum is also open 1pm to 5pm on Sunday. For more information about the museum, including hours, admission and directions, please click here.

For more information on The African American Quilt Guild of Oakland please go to their website at http://www.aaqgo.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL QUILT MUSEUM

The National Quilt Museum is the world's largest museum devoted to quilts and fiber art. A destination for art enthusiasts worldwide, annually the museum welcomes visitors from all 50 U.S. states and over 40 foreign countries from all corners of the globe. The Museum's onsite and traveling exhibits are viewed by over 120,000 people per year. In addition, over 6,000 youth and adults participate in the Museum's educational opportunities on an annual basis.

The Museum is located in a 27,000-square-foot facility in Paducah, Kentucky. The Museum's mission is to, "Advance the art of today's quilters by making it accessible to new and expanding audiences worldwide." As their CEO Frank Bennett often states, "These are some of the most talented artists in the world and I want everyone to experience their work first-hand." The National Quilt Museum is a four-time TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence winner. It is located in Historic Downtown Paducah Kentucky, which has been named a UNESCO Creative City.

