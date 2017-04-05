National Research Corporation Canada Announces New Brand Identity: NRC Health

MARKHAM, ON--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - National Research Corporation Canada has announced its new corporate brand name and identity: NRC Health. The company's new brand promise enables healthcare organizations to know those they care for with greater clarity, immediacy, and depth to achieve human understanding.

NRC Health CEO, Michael D. Hays, said, "This rebrand comes at a time of great change in healthcare -- technology, care delivery, and consumer expectations are all evolving. We took the opportunity to listen to our customers and discuss how we could be better partners in light of this change. Building on our 35-year heritage in patient-centered care, we will help our partners better understand those they serve and design care experiences that inspire loyalty."

As a first step in this journey toward deeper understanding, NRC Health has also announced the launch of its Transparency solution. NRC Health Transparency enables healthcare organizations to publish star ratings and verified patient feedback -- from any patient experience data already being collected -- to profile pages. The solution seamlessly integrates with other NRC Health tools -- including the Real-time feedback solution -- to illuminate the totality of an individual's healthcare experience in order to reveal immediate insights that improve quality, inspire staff behavior change, and propel service recovery. This timely and relevant information is what drives consumers' confidence in Canada's healthcare services.

Steve Jackson, President of NRC Health, said, "Enabling human understanding requires more meaningful insights, discovering what matters most to each person. Our solutions deliver those insights and allow our partners the opportunity to create lasting, positive relationships."

For more information about NRC Health, visit its newly launched website, www.nrchealth.ca.

NRC Health ( NASDAQ : NRCIA) ( NASDAQ : NRCIB) has helped healthcare organizations illuminate and improve the moments that matter most to patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff for 35 years. Our empathetic heritage, proprietary methods, and holistic approach enable our partners to better understand the people they care for and, in turn, design experiences that inspire loyalty and trust.

For more information call 800-388-4264, write to info@nrchealth.ca, or visit www.nrchealth.ca.