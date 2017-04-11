National Sexual Violence Resource Center Recognizes Leaders in Sexual Assault Prevention With 2017 Visionary Voice Awards

Recipients include trailblazers in advocacy, legislation and the justice system

ENOLA, PA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) announced today 32 recipients of its 2017 Visionary Voice Awards -- a multidisciplinary group of honorees from across the nation selected for their outstanding work toward ending sexual violence.

This year's recipients include Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor and advocate who frequently speaks to collegiate athletics programs and recently launched the "Set the Expectation" pledge campaign aimed at male college and high school athletes; Louisiana State Rep. Helena Moreno, who championed legislation for equal pay, sexual and reproductive health, domestic violence and sexual assault; and Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Jack Panella, who advocates for a trauma-informed judicial system and provides training for judges and attorneys throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The Visionary Voice Awards are presented annually by NSVRC, the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence, in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). SAAM is a national campaign held each April to raise awareness about preventing sexual violence. This year's theme, "Engaging New Voices," is aimed at increasing engagement from faith leaders, parents, members of Greek life, coaches, men and the general public to combat this widespread issue. Nearly one in five women in the United States have experienced rape or attempted rape in their lives, and one in 71 men have experienced rape or attempted rape.

"NSVRC is honored to recognize the essential work of these 32 leaders in the sexual violence prevention movement," said Karen Baker, NSVRC Executive Director. "We all have a role to play in the prevention of sexual assault, and new voices in the movement will have a ripple effect on those they teach, guide and influence. These recipients have dedicated their lives to helping the next generation foster attitudes that promote healthy relationships, equality and respect."

Nominated by state, territory and tribal sexual violence coalitions across the U.S., the following is a complete list of this year's Visionary Voice Award recipients:

Mimi Kim (Nominated by the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Lorena Garcia (Nominated by the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Judy Blei (Nominated by the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence)

Shaumia Craig (Nominated by the DC Rape Crisis Center)

Lane Frye (Nominated by the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence)

Juan M. Rapadas (Nominated by the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence)

Janene Radke (Nominated by the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence)

Helena Moreno (Nominated by the Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault)

Vicki Sadehvandi (Nominated by the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Strong Oak Lefebvre (Nominated by Jane Doe, Inc, the Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence)

Kalimah Johnson (Nominated by the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Sarah Deer (Nominated by the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Laura Hacquard (Nominated by Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Drew Colling (Nominated by the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Lindsey Spaulding (Nominated by the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence)

Shizue Hill [deceased] (Nominated by the Nevada Network Against Domestic Violence)

Emily Murphy (Nominated by the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Jackson Tay Bosley (Nominated by the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Claire Harwell (Nominated by the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs, Inc.)

Beverly Kiohawiton Cook (Nominated by the New York State Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Katie Hanna (Nominated by the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence)

Brenda Tracy (Nominated by the Oregon Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Jack Panella (Nominated by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape)

Carmen Castelló Otiz (Nominated by Coordinadora Paz para la Mujer, Inc.)

Catherine Lea (Nominated by the Day One Coalition)

Dr. Anne Frier Fisher (Nominated by the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault)

Sally Marie Helton (Nominated by the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Stephanie Schulte (Nominated by the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault)

Colleen Twomey (Nominated by the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Celia Guardado (Nominated by the Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs)

Sarah J. Brown (Nominated by the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services)

Jennifer Zenor (Nominated by the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault)

To learn more about the 2017 Visionary Voice Award recipients, visit: nsvrc.org/saam/award.

ABOUT NSVRC

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) is the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. The center also works with the media to promote informed reporting. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. NSVRC is also one of the three founding organizations of Raliance, a national, collaborative initiative dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation. The organization was chartered in 2000 by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape.