National Summit Explores Innovative Healthcare Payment Models

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Amid debate over the future direction of healthcare policy under the Trump Administration, the National Payment Innovation Summit, scheduled for Feb. 8-10, 2017, in Dallas, Texas, reaffirms the fundamental shift of the healthcare industry toward value-based payment.

"Value-based payment has enjoyed bipartisan support, and that is not expected to change," says Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "This conference brings healthcare stakeholders together to move forward with innovative payment models that promote delivery of high-value health care."

The summit is hosted by HFMA in partnership with the Health Care Incentives Improvement Institute (HCI3, now part of the Altarum Institute) and the Catalyst for Payment Reform. It will focus on practical solutions and strategies, with an emphasis on state initiatives and real-world examples of what's working in the field. Among the topics to be addressed are the effect of new payment models on different stakeholders, including the strategic management of risk; tying payment innovation to health plan benefit innovation and design; incorporating consumerism and price transparency into organizational strategies; and analyzing, aligning, and sharing data for better payment models.

Keynote speakers include Rep. Michael C. Burgess, M.D., (R-Texas), Chair, Congressional Health Caucus; Robert Berenson, M.D., Institute Fellow, The Urban Institute; Peter V. Lee, Executive Director, Covered California; and Frank G. Opelka, M.D., FACS, Medical Director, Quality and Health Policy, American College of Surgeons Division of Advocacy and Health Policy.

"Alternative payment models are here to stay, and under Secretary-designee Price's leadership, there will be more voluntary and fewer mandatory ones," said Francois de Brantes, former Executive Director of HCI3 and now Vice President and Director of Altarum Institute's Center for Payment Innovation. "The 2017 Payment Innovation Summit will help employers, health plans, hospitals and physicians better understand what payment models are likely to succeed. That's a must-know for the years to come."

"Regardless of the role the federal government plays in setting the direction for payment reform going forward, innovation in the private sector will continue," said Suzanne Delbanco, executive director of Catalyst for Payment Reform. "This summit will help us take stock of what we've tried so far and how we need to evolve going forward."

The summit is geared toward the interests of hospital and health plan CEOs, chief financial officers, and chief medical officers, as well as quality improvement executives, physicians and physician organizations, managed care executives, managed care contracting experts, and service line executives.

The event will be held on Feb. 8-10 at the Westin Galleria, Dallas, Texas. For more information or to register, visit hfma.org/paymentsummit.

About HFMA

With more than 40,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care.

About Health Care Incentives Improvement Institute

Health Care Incentives Improvement Institute, Inc. (HCI3®) is a not-for-profit organization that aims to create significant improvements in the quality and affordability of health care through evidence-based incentive programs and support of payment reform models. Its nationally recognized programs, Bridges to Excellence® and PROMETHEUS Payment® have been at the forefront of payment reform and the new PROMETHEUS Analytics® offers transformational insights for payers and providers.

About Catalyst for Payment Reform

Catalyst for Payment Reform is an independent, non-profit organization working on behalf of large employers and other healthcare purchasers to catalyze employers, public purchasers and others to implement strategies that produce higher-value health care and improve the functioning of the healthcare marketplace.