National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. Expands Territory with Acquisition of Burts Refuse, LLC

HERNANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. ( OTC : NWMH) ("National Waste"), a growing and emerging vertically integrated solid waste management company, today announces that it has acquired Burts Refuse LLC, continuing its commitment to completing one acquisition per quarter.

Burts Refuse is a waste disposal and recycling business located in West Davenport, New York. The acquisition of the company, which closed February 28, 2016, increases National Waste's territory for commercial and residential garbage collection in Upstate New York, as well as expands its roll-off customer base and business relationships. Additionally, the acquired trucks, equipment and containers fortify National Waste's existing line of equipment.

"We are pleased to demonstrate to shareholders our ability to execute an aggressive acquisition strategy," says Louis "Tiny" Paveglio, CEO of National Waste Management. "This approach exemplifies the hard work of our team to identify and pursue acquisition targets that supplement our existing operations while facilitating additional growth."

The transaction is a direct tuck-in of operations in which National Waste will not absorb the overhead of Burts Refuse, allowing for expected EBITDA numbers in the 45 percent range of carved-out operations.

About National Waste Management Holdings Inc.

National Waste Management Holdings Inc. is a growing and emerging vertically integrated solid waste management company with a concentration on C&D collection, hauling and recycling. National Waste services Florida's west coast and upstate New York and is a distinguished leader in solid waste services. More information may be found at the Company's website: http://www.nationalwastemgmt.com.

