NationBuilder Wrangles Data with Trifacta to Drive Smarter Political Campaigns

The world's most popular political software provider reduced the process of wrangling 145 million unruly voter records by over 90 percent with Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling, today announced NationBuilder, the world's leading community organizing software platform for leaders, leverages Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise to routinely standardize roughly 145 million voter records from 50 U.S. states and more than 3,000 counties in order to make the data free and available to national and state level political campaigns. With Trifacta, NationBuilder can more quickly and easily wrangle unruly, non-standardized voter registration data with a distributed, user-friendly solution. A process that used to take two years now can be accomplished in less than 2 months.

"In theory, everyone should be able to find and access the voter data they need to run effective campaigns. But the reality is, finding, requesting and organizing that data is a task campaigns must execute at great cost and effort. The challenge is nearly every region of every state records the data in different ways, making the data messy and difficult to work with. Trifacta's user-friendly interface makes working with millions of non-standardized records more productive and makes the records easier to maintain," said Jim Gilliam, CEO of NationBuilder.

NationBuilder gathers voter files from across the country, standardizes the data and regularly updates the information to include current voter registration and recent elections. NationBuilder explored different ways for addressing the technical challenge of wrangling millions of non-standardized voter records, including looking at different time-consuming, manual, hand-coding data management options. Conversely, Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise made working with huge amounts of non-standardized data intuitive, allowing non-technical and more politically savvy employees to efficiently wrangle and maintain the data -- one of the biggest hurdles when working with voter registration data.

"Voter data is critical to the success of any campaign. NationBuilder needed a data wrangling solution that could help them quickly make sense of the mountains of unruly, uncategorized voter registration data -- an obstacle that previously made creating a free voter file unheard of," said Adam Wilson, CEO, Trifacta. "We're thrilled to be an integral part of NationBuilder's groundbreaking offering."

For more information on how NationBuilder wrangles voter registration data with Trifacta, check out the case study and video: https://www.trifacta.com/customers/nationbuilder/

Additional Resources

About Trifacta

Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling software, significantly enhances the value of an enterprise's big data by enabling users to easily transform and enrich raw, complex data into clean and structured formats for analysis. Leveraging decades of innovative work in human-computer interaction, scalable data management and machine learning, Trifacta's unique technology creates a partnership between user and machine, with each side learning from the other and becoming smarter with experience. Trifacta is backed by Accel Partners, Cathay Innovation, Greylock Partners and Ignition Partners.