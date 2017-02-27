The Nation's Mayors to Bring United Front to Washington on Behalf of Cities, Metro Residents

Push Bipartisan Priorities with Administration & Congress During U.S. Conference of Mayors Leadership Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - On the heels of President Trump's joint address to Congress, U.S. mayors will travel to the nation's capital to press federal lawmakers on key issues important to people living in cities and their metropolitan areas -- particularly infrastructure investment, immigration & public safety and the impact of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Under the leadership of U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, a bipartisan delegation of more than 30 mayors who serve in the organization's leadership will convene for meetings on Capitol Hill from Wednesday, March 1st to Friday, March 3rd to urge federal cooperation on their priorities.

During their meetings mayors will stress that while cities are home to innovation, creativity and cultural diversity, they still need federal support to address crumbling infrastructure -- from roads and bridges to power grids and water systems -- as well as inadequate resources for many local programs that may be slated for budget cuts.

The two-day leadership session will be held Capitol Hilton Hotel and is closed to press coverage. Mayors ARE AVAILABLE for one-on-one interviews upon request.

Mayors to attend include (subject to change):

Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM President

New Orleans (LA) Mayor Mitch Landrieu, USCM Vice President

Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, USCM Second Vice President

Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett

Gresham (OR) Mayor Shane Bemis

Albuquerque (NM) Mayor Richard Berry

District of Columbia (DC) Mayor Muriel Bowser

Carmel (IN) Mayor Jim Brainard

Tampa (FL) Mayor Bob Buckhorn

West Sacramento (CA) Mayor Christopher Cabaldon

Augusta (GA) Mayor Hardie Harris

Racine (WI) Mayor John Dickert

Beaverton (OR) Mayor Denny Doyle

Louisville (KY) Mayor Greg Fisher

Gary (IN) Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson

Bridgeport (CT) Mayor Joseph Ganim

Mesa (AZ) Mayor Eric Giles

Denver (CO) Mayor Michael Hancock

Burnsville (MN) Mayor Elizabeth Kautz

Plano (TX) Harry Larosiliere

Frisco (TX) Mayor Maher Maso

Hope (NJ) Mayor Timothy McDonough

Sumpter (SC) Mayor Joseph McElveen

New Bedford (MA) Mayor Jonathan Mitchell

Tempe (AZ) Mayor Mark Mitchell

Pembroke Pines (FL) Frank Ortis

Allentown (PA) Mayor Pawlowski

Knoxville (TN) Mayor Madeline Rogero

Santa Barbara (CA) Mayor Helene Schneider

Madison (WI) Mayor Paul Soglin

Tacoma (WA) Mayor Marilyn Strickland

Irving (TX) Mayor Beth Van Duyne

Piscataway (NJ) Brian Wahler

Newton (MA) Mayor Setti Warren

Fontana (CA) Mayor Acquanetta Warren

Dayton (OH) Mayor Nan Whaley

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.