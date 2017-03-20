Nation's Mayors to Host Press Conference Call to Promote 'Day of Action' in Support of Immigrants & Immigration Reform

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 12 noon EDT

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - This week, the nation's mayors are gearing up for a Cities' Day of Immigration Action to be held on Tuesday, March 21. Events that day will demonstrate support for immigrants in communities across the country and reiterate the mayors' support for comprehensive immigration reform.

U.S. Conference of Mayors leaders Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will host a bipartisan press conference call with reporters at 12 noon EDT to kick off the Day of Action. On this day, mayors will come together with residents and stakeholders for a variety of activities, including community meetings and press events, to demonstrate their cities' support for immigrants and to underscore their value to both the national and local economies.

On the call, mayors will stress the vital contributions that immigrants make to their cities and the nation. They will urge the Administration and Congress to focus on common sense reforms that will fix the nation's broken immigration system in an efficient, effective and compassionate way.

Mayors will amplify their message by using #MayorsStand4All across their social media platforms on March 21 and beyond.

WHO: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, USCM Latino Alliance Chair

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, USCM Immigration Reform Task Force Co-Chair

Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait, USCM Immigration Reform Task Force Co-Chair

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, USCM Mayors and Police Chiefs Task Force Chair

Tom Cochran, USCM CEO & Executive Director WHAT: Mayors to Announce Cities' Day of Immigration Action, Push for Comprehensive Immigration Reform WHEN: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 12:00 Noon EDT WHERE: Conference Call Number: 888-609-5701 | Passcode: 2940526 RSVP: Interested media should RSVP to Elena Temple-Webb: etemple@usmayors.org or Sara Durr: sara@durrcommunications.com

