Nation's Mayors to Meet With Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 | Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC --(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Next week, a delegation of the nation's mayors will meet with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, April 25th at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to discuss a range of public safety issues, including reducing violent crime, strengthening police-community relations, criminal justice reform, and Justice Department provisions in January 25 interior enforcement Executive Order.

The meeting is intended to provide an opportunity for the Attorney General to hear directly from mayors and police chiefs about the importance, effectiveness, and constitutionality of local policing practices, and for the mayors to hear from the Attorney General about his Department's public safety priorities, including community policing, reducing violent crime, and immigration enforcement.

The meeting is CLOSED TO PRESS, but Mayors and Major Cities Chiefs Association President Montgomery County (MD) Police Chief Tom Manger will hold a press availability outside of DOJ immediately following the meeting at approximately 10:30 am ET.

WHO:



New Orleans (LA) Mayor Mitch Landrieu, New Orleans, USCM Vice President

Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, USCM Second Vice President

Providence (RI) Mayor Jorge Elorza, USCM Immigration Reform Task Force Co-Chair

Gary (IN) Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, USCM Criminal and Social Justice Committee Chair

Austin (TX) Mayor Steve Adler, Austin, USCM Advisory Board Member

Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director, USCM

Montgomery County (MD) Police Chief Tom Manger, Major Cities Chiefs Association President

WHAT: Mayors to Meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Media Availability to Immediately Follow



WHEN: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Approximately 10:30 am ET for Media Availability

WHERE: Department of Justice | Constitution Ave between 9th and 10th Streets, NW | Near Visitor Center Exit | Washington, D.C. 20530 (rain location is TBD)

RSVP: Interested media should RSVP to Elena Temple-Webb: etemple@usmayors.org -or- Sara Durr: sara@durrcommunications.com

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.