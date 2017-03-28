Nation's Mayors to Meet With Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kelly

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 | Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - -U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) leadership, including USCM President Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM Vice President New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, USCM Second Vice President Columbia Mayor Stephen Benjamin, Latino Alliance Chair Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Immigration Reform Task Force Co-Chair Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Criminal & Social Justice Committee Chair Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, along with the Major Chiefs Association and the Police Executive Research Forum, will meet with Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly this week, Wednesday, March 29 in Washington, D.C.

The primary topic for the meeting, requested by USCM CEO & Executive Director Tom Cochran and Major Chiefs Association President Montgomery County (MD) Police Chief Tom Manger, is the President's January 25 interior enforcement Executive

Order. The meeting is intended to provide an opportunity for the Secretary to hear directly from mayors and police chiefs about the importance, effectiveness, and constitutionality of local policing and other public safety policies, as well as for the mayors to hear from the Secretary about how the Executive Order will be carried out and how it will affect local policies.

The meeting is CLOSED TO PRESS, but mayors and police chiefs including below will be available for one-on-one interviews immediately following the meeting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 10:45 am EDT.