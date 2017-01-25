Nation's Mayors Urge Congress to Consider Serious Impact of Affordable Care Act Repeal

Warns Repeal Will Threaten Safety of Low-Income Americans & Put Hospitals in Economic Jeopardy

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - On the heels of The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) 85th Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C. where more than 300 mayors gathered, the nation's largest and most influential group of mayors today urged Congress to seriously consider the serious impact that losing healthcare coverage would have on millions of Americans.

USCM leadership -- including officers Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Columbia (SC) Stephen Benjamin, as well as Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and Mesa (AZ) Mayor John Giles -- sent a letter today to Congressional leaders urging them to keep in mind the protections The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) has provided to innumerable Americans from the catastrophic cost of illness and accidents.

Addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the letter cites the ACA provisions that enjoy bipartisan support and should be retained:

• Insuring children up to the age of 26;

• Eliminating lifetime and annual limits;

• Assuring eligibility for insurance coverage even with pre-existing conditions;

• Guaranteeing coverage for pregnancy and breast cancer screenings; and,

• Providing coverage for preventive services at no additional cost.

It also expresses strong support for the provisions in the ACA which have increased mental health and substance use disorder benefits and provided parity and strong opposition to efforts to convert Medicaid to block grants.

In addition to the letter, USCM will host a press conference call with mayors and stakeholders the week of January 30. USCM is also issuing a Call to Action to galvanize mayors in their local communities around this issue on February 22. Mayors across the country are encouraged to meet with federal and state leaders, stakeholders, small businesses and local groups, as well as plan local events and engage local media around their message.

While in Washington last week, the USCM held a press conference on the issue of healthcare urging access for all. See video here.

