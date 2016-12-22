Nativo and Ceros Power High-Impact Content Experiences for Brands at Scale

Leading native advertising platform and interactive content creation platform work together to help brands and publishers automate, scale and measure dynamic branded content

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Nativo, the leading native advertising technology company, today announced a collaboration with Ceros, the interactive content creation platform, that will enable brands and publishers to deliver rich, interactive native experiences at scale across premium publishers. Bloomberg Media is a key partner, leveraging both platforms to create and deliver dynamic content experiences to a premium audience at scale.

"Ceros helps brands and publishers unlock creativity and deliver extraordinary branded content experiences. However, automating and measuring these high-impact executions still remains a major hurdle," said Simon Berg, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Ceros. "Working with Nativo resolves our clients' ongoing operational challenges by distributing our custom experiences at scale while driving consumer engagement."

Studies show interactive content delivers valuable business and engagement benefits. According to a Demand Gen Report's Content Preferences survey, 70% of interactive content users said their content was moderately or very effective at converting prospects, while only 36% of passive content users gave such ratings to their content. Additionally, 91% of respondents in a separate study stated that they prefer more interactive content to passive content.

With Ceros, publishers have the ability to embed rich interactive elements into their native campaigns. Additionally, Nativo's integrated content management system (CMS) and native ad server allows publishers and brands to deliver these experiences at scale on brands' own sites as well as across more than 400 of Nativo's premium publishers. As a result of this partnership, brands and publishers can realize the full potential of content creativity and achieve deeper consumer engagement with more memorable experiences.

"Digital advertising often requires trade-offs between impact and scale -- either advertisers achieve high impact at low scale, or achieve low impact at high scale," said Justin Choi, CEO at Nativo. "Ceros' ability to easily create dynamic, high-impact interactive content, combined with Nativo's ability to automate content distribution and measurement, brings powerful benefits to brands and publishers. It decouples the usual trade-offs between impact and scale, enabling clients to deliver compelling user experiences that maximize engagement, influence, and recall."

This story first appeared in MediaPost.

About Nativo

Nativo is the leading advertising technology platform for brand advertisers and publishers to scale, automate, and measure native ads. For brands, Nativo is the ultimate content advertising platform that combines automation and insights with high quality reach to scale and optimize engagement with brand content. For media companies, Nativo provides a complete native technology stack that makes it easy to sell, deploy, and optimize native ads across their media properties expanding their revenue potential while delivering a better, non-interruptive experience for their audiences. More than 400 brands and 400 publishers leverage Nativo's platform to power their next-generation digital advertising. Learn more at www.nativo.net.

About Ceros

Ceros is an interactive content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, engaging content, without any coding.

The Ceros cloud-based design studio makes it easy to collaborate on stunning, unique digital projects in real time and publish with the click of a button. Distributing your content is as simple as sharing a link or dropping an embed code on your site. On the back end, Ceros analytics delivers viewer interactions on a granular level so you can understand what's working and what isn't.

Founded in 2013 by Simon Berg and Dominic Duffy, Ceros has offices in New York and London. We're backed by Grotech Ventures, Sigma Prime Ventures, Greycroft, and StarVest Partners. Learn more at ceros.com and follow us on Twitter @cerosdotcom.