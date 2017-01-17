Nativo Names Industry Veteran John Haake as SVP Marketing

Leading native advertising platform taps John Haake to drive marketing and creative strategies to accelerate Nativo's leadership in delivering branded content through native advertising

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Nativo, the leading native advertising technology platform, today announced the appointment of John Haake as its new SVP of Marketing. Haake has led a prolific marketing career in advertising and technology for more than 25 years, having previously served as the CMO at Flashtalking and held leadership roles at Rocket Fuel, HookLogic, Turn, and MediaMind.

"We saw native advertising as an opportunity to create a healthier digital advertising ecosystem for marketers and publishers," said Justin Choi, CEO at Nativo. "John's industry experience and passion for better advertising driven by data, content, and genuine respect for the value exchange with the consumer align perfectly with the story Nativo wants to tell in 2017 and beyond."

At Nativo, Haake will be responsible for leading the company's go to market initiatives as Nativo continues to provide comprehensive native solutions to publishers, brands and agencies. Prior to joining Nativo, Haake served as the CMO at ad serving firm Flashtalking, where he evangelized the adoption of programmatic creative. Prior to that, Haake spearheaded the repositioning of [x+1], guiding the data management platform to a successful acquisition with Rocket Fuel.

Earlier in his career, Haake held several executive marketing positions focused on establishing and solidifying category leadership positions and bringing new product innovations to market. His cumulative expertise from previous firms across the digital media and advertising landscape -- including programmatic media buying, data-driven audience targeting, and fractional attribution -- provides the perfect canvas to bring Nativo's expanding portfolio of native offerings to life.

"Savvy advertisers are discovering the benefits of being less disruptive of consumers and providing true value through relevant and engaging branded content," said John Haake, SVP Marketing at Nativo. "Nativo and its publisher partners are leading the charge to a new age of better, more effective advertising by helping brands reinforce this implicit pact with their consumers. My job is to help tell this story."

Haake's hire comes on the heels of Nativo's recent announcements with content creation platform Ceros to help brands and publishers deliver interactive content experiences at scale; and Relay Media to help publishers more effectively monetize native ads on Google AMP-enabled pages.

This story first appeared in MediaPost.

About Nativo

Nativo is the leading advertising technology platform for brand advertisers and publishers to scale, automate, and measure native ads.

For brands, Nativo is the ultimate content advertising platform that combines automation and insights with high quality reach to scale and optimize engagement with brand content. For media companies, Nativo provides a complete native technology stack that makes it easy to sell, deploy, and optimize native ads across their media properties expanding their revenue potential while delivering a better, non-interruptive experience for their audiences.

More than 600 brands and 400 publishers leverage Nativo's platform to power their next-generation digital advertising. Learn more at www.nativo.com.