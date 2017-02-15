NATO and TITUS Announce Joint Master Service Agreement

NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency to supply TITUS solutions to numerous member states and agencies

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - TITUS, the worldwide market leader in classification and protection solutions for unstructured data, and the NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency today announced the signing of a joint Master Service Agreement (MSA). This agreement will enable TITUS to supply their solutions to NCI Agency, NATO Member Nations and other NATO entities.

Cybersecurity is a major area of concern for NATO, and is considered the fourth domain of operations after air, land and water. NATO and its member agencies need to be prepared to defend networks and operations against the increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and attacks that it faces.

TITUS classification and policy enforcement tools ensure unstructured information in email and documents is classified, protectively marked and effectively secured. TITUS solutions enable users to apply uniform, consistent, and comprehensive markings. By ensuring information is properly marked, TITUS solution help promote cross-domain sharing and reduce spillage of classified and sensitive information.

Several NATO agencies and projects run by NCI Agency have been using TITUS solutions to help classify and secure unstructured data. With this agreement in place, they will be able to streamline and standardize on TITUS solutions across the agency, as well as NATO Member Nations.

Mitch Robinson, President and Chief Operating Officer at TITUS, said:

"We are pleased to see the continuation and growth of our relationship with NATO and specifically NCIA. While TITUS solutions have already been in use by some NATO member agencies, with this agreement in place we look forward to working more closely together to achieve consistent, effective information protection across the board."

About TITUS

TITUS products enhance data loss prevention by classifying and protecting sensitive information in emails, documents and other file types - on the desktop, on mobile devices, and in the Cloud. TITUS solutions are trusted by millions of users in over 120 countries around the world. Our customers include Dell, Provident Bank, Dow Corning, Safran Morpho, United States Air Force, NATO, Pratt and Whitney, Canadian Department of National Defence, and the Australian Department of Defence. Additional information is available at www.TITUS.com.

About NCI Agency

The NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency provides the Alliance with advanced Information and Communications Technology and C4ISR, including cyber and missile defence. NCI Agency connects forces, NATO and nations. Supporting NATO operations is NCI Agency's top priority.