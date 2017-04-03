Natural American Foods Adopts Sweet Harvest Foods Name Following Acquisition

ROSEMOUNT, MN--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Natural American Foods, one of the world's largest honey producers, announced today that it will adopt the Sweet Harvest Foods name following the December 2016 acquisition of Sweet Harvest Foods Company. The acquisition brought together two leading honey companies with a combined 200-year legacy of quality and customer service.

Chief Executive Officer Lance Chambers commented: "We're excited to announce this new chapter in the evolution of our business. Natural American Foods and Sweet Harvest Foods Company share a strong commitment to safety and quality, and both have invested to build global direct-sourcing capabilities. With this merger we are building upon a solid foundation to form one of the strongest professionally-managed companies in the industry and will continue to bring world-class products and services to our customers."

Sweet Harvest Foods offers one of the broadest portfolios of natural sweeteners in the category, including traditional liquid honey and molasses, dried honey and molasses, and organic agave syrup. In addition, the company sells retail honey under the Buzz + Bloom and MEL-O brands and peanut butter under the PB Crave brand.

About Sweet Harvest Foods

Sweet Harvest Foods is one of the country's largest processors of 100% pure all-natural honey with operations in Minnesota, California and Michigan. Sweet Harvest Foods serves the world's best known food manufacturers, national retail and grocery chains and food distributors. Learn more at www.sweetharvestfoods.com.