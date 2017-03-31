Natural Colors Guide now Available from Watson

WEST HAVEN, CT--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Watson Inc. is proud to announce the publication of a guide to natural colors. This twenty page guide is available for free download on the company's website on this page: http://info.watson-inc.com/guide-to-natural-colors

In recent years, consumer momentum has consistently been from artificial to natural. As natural products make their way onto the shelves in more stores, that momentum will only increase. While in the past natural colors were less intense and less reliable than synthetic colors, the natural colors of today are vibrant, consistent, enduring, and free from unwanted tastes.

This guide covers the basics of natural colors, the history of food colors, and the benefits of coloring food. It then explores specific natural colors available to manufacturers.

Table of Contents:

An overview of what is commonly considered a natural color

Why food is colored

Color psychology

A history of food colors

The natural color wheel

Radish and red cabbage

Turmeric

Alfalfa

Spirulina

Cocoa

Calcium carbonate

Edible Glitter™ in natural colors

Edible Glitter™ is a great way to add natural color to your product: it is exciting, sugar free, and PHO free and does well in diverse environments. Edible Glitter is available from Watson in a full range of vibrant natural colors. You can learn more about Edible Glitter here: http://www.watson-inc.com/our-capabilities/film-technology/edible-glitter/

About Watson:

Watson is one of the highest quality suppliers of products and services geared towards enhancing human health and nutrition around the world. We are a leader in developing quality products and innovative ingredient systems for the food and supplement industries. Expertise in custom nutrient premixes, microencapsulation, agglomeration, micronizing, spray drying, and film technology allow us to develop unique formulations and products using Watson manufactured, value-added ingredients. For more information on Watson see www.watson-inc.com.

Company info:

Watson Inc.

Corporate headquarters: 301 Heffernan Drive, West Haven CT 06516

CEO: James T. Watson

Website: www.watson-inc.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/31/11G134739/Images/color-guide-square-47c081030bb2b47e901d1f3444591414.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/31/11G134739/Images/color-guide-right-supporting-image-9b4450e3e3f5a905bda48ed00133a518.jpg