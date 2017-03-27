Natural Gas Compression Service Provider Archrock Selects MiX Telematics to Improve Fleet Safety

HOUSTON, TX and BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Archrock (NYSE: AROC), the leading U.S. provider of natural gas contract compression services, and MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that Archrock has selected MiX Telematics' MiX Fleet Manager to improve safety, efficiency and compliance in its mixed fleet of light- and heavy-duty trucks.
Archrock has the largest natural gas contract compression service fleet in the U.S. The company is known for its strong commitment to safety, epitomized by its Goal Zero™ program: a health, safety and environmental goal of zero incidents, zero accidents, zero injuries and zero environmental incidents.
"MiX solutions are an integral part of Archrock's Goal Zero initiative, enabling us to monitor driver safety and coach drivers as needed, to reduce behavior such as hard braking, harsh acceleration and speeding," said Ray Purtzer, VP Asset Management
at Archrock. "We also foresee a reduction in operating expenses as a result of implementing MiX, from reduced fuel costs, crash avoidance and fleet optimization."
According to Ray Purtzer, Archrock selected MiX for:
- Its extensive expertise with oil & gas fleets
- Proven scalability
- Ability to implement the right size telematics solutions for both light- and heavy-duty vehicles, while centralizing data collection and analysis across Archrock's mixed fleet
- Its Service for Life approach, designed to drive great results and optimize Archrock's return on its telematics investment.
"Archrock provides a great example of a mixed fleet that's leveraging technology to take a comprehensive approach to monitoring safety, efficiency and compliance," said Skip Kinford, President and CEO of MiX Telematics Americas. "We share a deep commitment to safety, and look forward to working closely with the Archrock team on this implementation."
About Archrock
Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) is a pure-play U.S. natural gas contract compression services business and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. Archrock, Inc. holds interests in Archrock Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: APLP), a master limited partnership and the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating in the major oil and gas producing regions in the United States, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, visit www.archrock.com.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to customers managing over 600,000 assets in more than 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics is known for providing the best customer support, including service for life on all solutions and dedicated account managers who proactively monitor customers' systems for optimal use. The company's products and services provide fleets of all sizes with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.