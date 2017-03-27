Natural Gas Compression Service Provider Archrock Selects MiX Telematics to Improve Fleet Safety

MiX to assist Archrock in achieving its 'zero accidents' goal

HOUSTON, TX and BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Archrock ( NYSE : AROC), the leading U.S. provider of natural gas contract compression services, and MiX Telematics ( NYSE : MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that Archrock has selected MiX Telematics' MiX Fleet Manager to improve safety, efficiency and compliance in its mixed fleet of light- and heavy-duty trucks.

Archrock has the largest natural gas contract compression service fleet in the U.S. The company is known for its strong commitment to safety, epitomized by its Goal Zero™ program: a health, safety and environmental goal of zero incidents, zero accidents, zero injuries and zero environmental incidents.

"MiX solutions are an integral part of Archrock's Goal Zero initiative, enabling us to monitor driver safety and coach drivers as needed, to reduce behavior such as hard braking, harsh acceleration and speeding," said Ray Purtzer, VP Asset Management

at Archrock. "We also foresee a reduction in operating expenses as a result of implementing MiX, from reduced fuel costs, crash avoidance and fleet optimization."

According to Ray Purtzer, Archrock selected MiX for:

Its extensive expertise with oil & gas fleets

Proven scalability

Ability to implement the right size telematics solutions for both light- and heavy-duty vehicles, while centralizing data collection and analysis across Archrock's mixed fleet

Its Service for Life approach, designed to drive great results and optimize Archrock's return on its telematics investment.

"Archrock provides a great example of a mixed fleet that's leveraging technology to take a comprehensive approach to monitoring safety, efficiency and compliance," said Skip Kinford, President and CEO of MiX Telematics Americas. "We share a deep commitment to safety, and look forward to working closely with the Archrock team on this implementation."

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc. ( NYSE : AROC) is a pure-play U.S. natural gas contract compression services business and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. Archrock, Inc. holds interests in Archrock Partners, L.P. ( NASDAQ : APLP), a master limited partnership and the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating in the major oil and gas producing regions in the United States, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, visit www.archrock.com.