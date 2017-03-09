The Natural Gas for High Horsepower (HHP) Summit Announces 2017 Dates and Jacksonville as Host City

The 2017 HHP Summit will convene industry leaders from the marine, mining, rail, E&P, and power gen sectors, November 6-9 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Conference organizers of the High Horsepower (HHP) Summit, North America's largest and most comprehensive event focused on the economic and environmental benefits of natural gas for high horsepower applications, today announced that the sixth-annual event will take place November 6-9, 2017 at the Prime Osborne Convention Center in Jacksonville, Florida. Since its inception, the HHP Summit has served as the official meeting place of high horsepower industry stakeholders -- including marine, mining, rail, E&P, and stationary power generation sectors -- to discuss the opportunities and challenges offered by natural gas in high-fuel use operations. The event showcases the innovative and growing use of natural gas -- in both its liquefied (LNG) and compressed (CNG) form -- across a wide variety of energy-intensive downstream applications.

"The past few years have shown us that adoption of natural gas fuel and technologies for high fuel use applications is no longer conceptual, and what was once theory is now becoming practice," noted Erik Neandross, CEO of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates, the clean transportation and energy consulting firm that produces the conference. "Nowhere is this more evident than in Jacksonville, Florida, which has become North America's epicenter of natural gas HHP activity."

The choice of Florida's largest city to host the conference is driven by its emergence in recent years as one of the preeminent centers of investment and activity for the North America natural gas downstream market. Jacksonville will become the world's most progressive and active marketplace for natural gas HHP operations in 2017. In the month leading up to HHP Summit, the city will be home to more LNG-fueled ocean going vessels, locomotives and over-the-road trucks than any place in the world, as well as the launching point for the export of natural gas to remote power generation and industrial markets in the Caribbean and beyond. To support these operations, three (3) new LNG production plants are under construction, with two (2) of these facilities to come on line this year.

The 2017 HHP Summit program will feature off-site tours to many of the existing projects now coming on line. The event will also feature in-depth educational sessions and workshops, and co-located industry events, including the SEA\LNG Annual Meeting -- a multi-sector industry event created to accelerate the widespread adoption of natural gas as a marine fuel. A detailed agenda, speakers and other co-located events will be announced over the next several weeks.

The show floor will offer access to the industry's largest display of natural gas engines, equipment and technology from more than 100 exhibitors. Attendees will get hands-on access to the latest technology and have the opportunity to talk to representatives about engine and equipment specifications before making an investment.

Early bird registration will open in May 2017. For more information and to see the agenda, visit www.hhpsummit.com.

About the Natural Gas for High Horsepower (HHP) Summit

HHP Summit is North America's largest and most comprehensive conference and expo focused on the economic and environmental benefits of natural gas for marine, mining, rail, drilling, pressure pumping, and remote power generation operations. Since its inception, the HHP Summit has served as the official meeting place of high horsepower industry stakeholders to discuss the opportunities and challenges offered by natural gas in high-fuel use operations, in both compressed and liquefied form. Working together with our event stakeholders, the Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA) team creates the HHP Summit program, drawing upon insight gathered from more than 20 years of clean transportation and energy consulting experience.

About Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA)

GNA is the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. For more than 20 years, GNA has pioneered the nation's largest and most innovative alternative fuel projects in the on-road and off-road sectors. In addition to its technical consulting practice, GNA hosts North America's leading alternative fuel and advanced vehicle technology conferences -- including the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the Rethink Methane Symposium, and the High Horsepower (HHP) Summit. www.gladstein.org

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/9/11G132675/Images/HHP_Logo-9cb24ca17ccf8b5cab5b38bcdb518279.jpg