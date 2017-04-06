Natural Gas to Synthetic Gas Test Successful

FORT WORTH, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - UMED Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : UMED), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc. (GIE), using its patented and proprietary technological advancements, announces that it has successfully completed manufacturer testing of their G-Reformer® unit. The unit is a critical component of the Gas-To-Liquid technology that has been transported to the new Lab at The University of Texas at Arlington ("UTA") for further testing during the month of April.

Greenway awaits the final test results from more than seven years of technology development in association with UTA. Final testing of the entire GTL unit at the Lab should demonstrate the most unique and economically efficient way to convert natural gas into pure synthetic fuel.

An investor call will be scheduled in the near future to discuss the status of the G-Reformer and potential next steps for Greenway.

About Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc.

Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of UMED Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : UMED), located in Fort Worth, TX is comprised of oil and gas professionals developing small and full scale Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) conversion units intended to take advantage of the abundant supply of natural gas resources throughout the world by way of improved and environmentally conscience technology. The advancement of this technology will enable natural gas producers to achieve stronger financial performance through conversion of natural gas to clean synthetic fuels. The conversion unit will be particularly useful in its application to stranded gas fields or stored gas facilities.

About UMED Holdings, Inc.

UMED Holdings, Inc., is a Fort Worth, Texas-based global diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses in a variety of industries including energy, oil and gas and mining. Visit http://umedholdings.com to learn more.

