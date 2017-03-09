Naturallia 2017: Creating links between communities, entrepreneurs, operators and prime contractors in the natural resources and renewable energy sectors

Government of Canada grants financial assistance to SERDEX International in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

ROBERVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Businesses need to be able to rely on adequate resources to create and commercialize their new products. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian enterprises and helping them grow and prosper here at home and abroad. Entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises are economic drivers and are essential in creating tomorrow's economy and well-paid jobs.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, announced that SERDEX International has been granted $150,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to organize Naturallia 2017, a forum of business alliances in the natural resources and renewable energy sectors.

Since 1997, SERDEX International has been supporting and equipping manufacturing SMEs and value-added services in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean to help them improve their export capacity and develop international markets. The funding granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) will help SERDEX International organize the fifth Naturallia forum, which will welcome over 200 enterprises, including 160 from Canada and around 15 other countries, as well as support Quebec SMEs taking part in this gathering.

CED is one of six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada stays true to its commitments and helps businesses export their products and services so that they can create quality jobs and ensure the prosperity of the Canadian economy. We are proud to support SERDEX International in organizing Naturallia, a forum that contributes to the movement of our natural resources and renewable energy enterprises."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are pleased to have been able to rely on CED's support in organizing Naturallia 2017. In addition to the financial assistance, we benefited from the expertise of the Agency's human resources to help us with various steps of this project."

Guy Bouchard, Chair of the Executive Committee of Naturallia 2017.

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev