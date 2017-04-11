VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX VENTURE:NSP)(OTCQB:NSPDF) is pleased to provide the following update on its proprietary omega encapsulation technology HempOmega™ and the addition of Ms. Kelley Fitzpatrick to the Advisory Board.

Since Naturally Splendid commercialized its first version of HempOmega™ in late 2015, the Company has been developing advancing formulations of its Omega encapsulation technology with it's R&D partner POS-Bio Sciences. The technology has proven to be feasible and economical for multiple applications. This includes the recent Dog Food trials as per the recently announced Canature Processing Ltd. agreement to create HempOmega™ infused dog food and treats.

Naturally Splendid HempOmega™ updates:

We are pleased to announce that we have created several new versions of HempOmega™ for various applications:

HempOmega™ Beverages - With the cooperation of Dr. Rick Green, VP of Technology at POS Biosciences, NSE was able to fortify a juice beverage with HempOmega™ that delivered a plant based omega formulation solution for the beverage industry. The process incorporated encapsulated materials to inhibit oil oxidation while providing your daily dose of omega nutrition.

HempOmega™ Flavored Protein Blends - Naturally Splendid has formulated HempOmega™ into two hemp protein powder blends, Isodiol's IsoSport Pro369 which features four flavours; Vanilla Caramel, Banana Chocolate, Mixed Berry and Tropical Powder - that received Natural Product Numbers "(NPN)"from Health Canada. NSE recently launched its own HempOmega™ infused hemp protein drink, NATERA® Hemp Protein 369 at the recent Canadian Health Food Tradeshow "(CHTA)" in Vancouver, Canada.

HempOmega™ Bakery - Naturally Splendid along with the Saskatoon Food and Development Centre, was able to create a successful unleavened bread product that incorporated HempOmega™. This HempOmega™ version provides a solution to the frozen pizza, flat bread industry to incorporate plant based omegas as an ingredient into their products.

HempOmega™ Pet Food - Working with the Alberta Food Development Centre, NSE created a nutritious pet food (dry kibble for dogs) that incorporated HempOmega™. Our technology resolved the loss of lipids in the extrusion process. Testing conducted on the pet food prototypes demonstrated the profile for ALA, GLA, SDA from HempOmega™ survived the rigorus heat intensive manufacturing process. This demonstrated that HempOmega™ is suitable for pet food applications.

HempOmega™ Livestock Feed - Animal studies were conducted at the university of Manitoba with the cooperation of Dr. James House, which demonstrated improved efficacy and bio availability for both broilers and layers. The thigh meat of the broilers and the eggs of the layers were analyzed and showed higher expression of omegas versus "normal" feeding methods.

HempOmega™ Cosmetics - Naturally Splendid worked with Dr. Jeremy from the USA to create a topical solution that addressed anti-inflammation and joint pain by combining HempOmega™ with CBD. The antidotal feedback from Dr. Jeremy and his team was the immediate relief of joint pain.

HempOmega™ Emulsion and Powder - The emulsion is the liquid precursor to the powdered version. The HempOmega™ powder increases the range of uses and applications depending on the manufacturing processes. Both the emulsion and the powder are commercially scalable and approved for animal and human consumption

All of these versions are designed to be tailored to the specific needs of the product. NSE will continue its development of HempOmega™ for other markets.

Naturally Splendid CEO Dave Eto States," These versions of HempOmega™ technology represent the initial stages of the many possible applications that are yet to be discovered. As mentioned in previous news releases our IsoSport Pro369® formulation and new Canture pet food and treat products are an example of HempOmega™ applications.

While our current main focus is with hemp, it is important to understand that our omega encapsulation technology is not limited to hemp oil, but is in fact, applicable to any plant-based omega oils such as flax, chia and algae to name a few. We are in discussions with multiple companies covering the fore mentioned versions of HempOmega™ and I look forward to sharing our progress as these discussion mature.

Kelley C. Fitzpatrick is the president of NutriScience Solutions, Inc., a Manitoba based consulting firm. Kelley is a well-recognized expert in numerous areas of Canadian agriculture, health, regulatory and government affairs. Kelley provides a unique and comprehensive perspective on the agriculture and health sector in Canada, having worked with all stakeholders including government, private industry, research, trade associations and as an entrepreneur.

With over 25 years of experience, Kelley possesses extensive scientific, regulatory, promotion, marketing and management experience. She is a versatile professional with diverse leadership experience, association management expertise and business acumen. Kelley is an exceptional communicator, a respected and reliable industry representative, and an expert resource for private companies. Kelley is well-versed in board facilitation, governance and operation.

Kelley's knowledge of scientific and marketing strategies, competitive assessment reports, business planning, research and sales support has assisted numerous stakeholders of novel food ingredients to introduce products to international food companies throughout the agriculture and food value-chain. Ms. Fitzpatrick has a Master of Science degree in Nutrition from the University of Manitoba and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Winnipeg.

Company CEO Dave Eto summarizes, "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Kelley to our Advisory Board. Kelley was involved in preparing the initial Market Study on HempOmega™ for Naturally Splendid. Kelley is very knowledgeable of our proprietary omega encapsulation technology. Her years of experience in the agriculture and health sectors will be of great benefit in our efforts to further commercialize our Omega technologies".

For more information on HempOmega™ please visit : www.hempomega.com

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a multifaceted biotechnology company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Naturally Splendid currently has six innovative divisions: (1) Natera® brand of retail hemp superfood products currently distributed throughout North America and Asia; (2) Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (Chii) is selling natural and organic hemp products through e-commerce (3) PawsitiveFX® brand of pet care products; (4) Natera®Ingredients, division of plant-derived bulk ingredients including patent-pending HempOmega™; (5) POS-BPC Facility a 12,000-square-foot facility which is managed for Naturally Splendid by POS Bio-Sciences - is positioned to offer commercial-scale custom processing solutions for biological materials, such as functional foods and natural health ingredients to a wide range of clients;(6) Naturally Splendid USA offers,Natera®CBD brand of retail hemp based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products and Natera®Skincare brand of retail hemp based cosmeceutical products. Naturally Splendid`s advanced technologies, industry expertise, and strategic partners allow for the creation of customized solutions with a consistent focus on quality and sustainability.

