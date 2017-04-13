Naturally Splendid Enters Distribution Agreement with First Step Japan for CBD products

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") or ("NSE") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX VENTURE:NSP)(OTCQB:NSPDF) is pleased to announce they have entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with First Step Japan ("FSJ"), to market its NATERA® CBD product line in Japan, the world's third largest economy.

The mutually exclusive relationship between FSJ and NSE involves FSJ representing CBD based products offered by NSE. Additionally, NSE can expand this offering to include other products and ingredients including HempOmega™, that NSE and FSJ feel have commercial merit for the Japanese market. This exclusivity has a two-year initial period with options to extend. FSJ will construct a Japanese consumer specific, e-commerce platform focussing on a Business to Consumer strategy; thus capitalizing on the robust e-commerce market still growing in Japan. Additionally, FSJ will assist NSE's Business to Business strategy marketing directly to distributors, brokers and retailers. This comprehensive marketing strategy is designed to cover multiple distribution channels.

First Step Japan is a Japan based market entry and consulting firm that serves a variety of businesses and non-governmental organizations. They guide clients to achieve their sales goals and to make successful and lasting entries into the Japanese market. The principals of FSJ have combined for over 30 years of experience in Japan. They are uniquely equipped to navigate the local business environment and generate results for their clients. Leveraging an extensive network of associates covering all angles of business operations, FSJ offers a single-entry point to the market.

FSJ CEO Mr. Stephane Beaulieu comments, "FSJ is very pleased with the relationship that has been established between NSE and ourselves. This new relationship with Naturally Splendid provides FSJ an original line of products to offer their Japanese clients. Having met with the principles of NSE a year ago, we felt there was a great relationship growing from having similar cultural backgrounds but most importantly, our organizational cultures and business ideals are very similar. NSE has an offering of products that has high potential for Japan where a long history of hemp cultivation exists. The key element to developing access to the Japanese market is by developing solid, trusting, working relationships - it was only a matter of time before we announced our new mutually exclusive relationship to import, distribute and market NSE's CBD and food ingredients to Japanese clients looking for North American, high quality products."

Stephane Beaulieu spent 15 years with the Canadian Government as a Trade Commissioner serving in numerous Asian countries and assisting Canadians companies manoeuvre through the regulatory and distribution networks towards their success in the host country. Stephane's current role as CEO of First Step Japan (FSJ) was created to assist foreign companies entering the Japanese marketplace. FSJ has become very successful with its market entry platform to expose new and innovative products to Japanese consumers using e-commerce channels such as Rakuten and Amazon. One such success story is health wise Rooibos tea, initially ranked 47th in its category on Amazon Japan, climbing to the 3rd position within 6 months and now holding the 2nd position a mere 12 months later.

As CEO Dave Eto comments, "Our trip to FoodEx in Tokyo in March 2017 exceeded our expectations. We knew from our research that the Japanese consumer has an advanced and acute knowledge of CBD products given their Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, is currently treating his colitis with a CBD product. The Japanese government's regulatory environment, while stringent and disciplined, has provided us with the ability to import Hemp products containing CBD for Japanese consumers. The response from FoodEx delegates looking for CBD products was amazing as they want to capitalize on this new trend. Our relationship with FSJ represents a considerable amount of work and effort to secure such an excellent "access to market strategy" and we are very excited to announce our relationship and begin delivering our products to them."

Please visit the NATERA®CBD website for more info: www.nateracbd.com

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a multifaceted biotechnology company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Naturally Splendid currently has six innovative divisions: (1) Natera® brand of retail hemp superfood products currently distributed throughout North America and Asia; (2) Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (Chii) is selling natural and organic hemp products through e-commerce; (3) PawsitiveFX® brand of pet care products; (4) Natera®Ingredients, division of plant-derived bulk ingredients including patent-pending HempOmega™; (5) POS-BPC Facility a 12,000-square-foot facility which is managed for Naturally Splendid by POS Bio-Sciences - is positioned to offer commercial-scale custom processing solutions for biological materials, such as functional foods and natural health ingredients to a wide range of clients; (6) Naturally Splendid USA offers, Natera®CBD brand of retail hemp based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products and Natera®Skincare brand of retail hemp based cosmeceutical products. Naturally Splendid's advanced technologies, industry expertise, and strategic partners allow for the creation of customized solutions with a consistent focus on quality and sustainability.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-673-9573.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Dave Eto, CEO, Director

