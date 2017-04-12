Naturally Splendid Featured in the Canadian CANNAINVESTOR Magazine

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") or ("NSE") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX VENTURE:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) is pleased to announce it is featured in the inaugural issue of the Canadian CANNAINVESTOR Magazine that was launched today, April 12th, 2017.

The Canadian CANNAINVESTOR Magazine and Naturally Splendid invite all cannabis and industrial hemp investors, analysts, entrepreneurs, as well as the financial media to subscribe at www.cannainvestormag.ca. The April 2017 magazine issue will be the first issue of a monthly series and will be available in digital and print forms. The digital version of the magazine will be complimentary and can be viewed by visiting www.cannainvestormag.ca.

Managing Editor of the Canadian CANNAINVESTOR Magazine, Louis Kyron states, "Greetings and a warm welcome to our inaugural issue of the Canadian CANNAINVESTOR Magazine. We couldn't be more excited to bring our magazine to cannabis investors, analysts, entrepreneurs and the financial media. The main purpose of our magazine is to highlight publicly-traded and privately-held industry companies. CANNAINVESTOR Magazine is a source for data, information and research that is essential for investors to make informed investment decisions. We are most pleased to be featuring Naturally Splendid in our inaugural issue. Our objective is to keep our followers informed and assist in the research and analysis of this emerging market."

Naturally Splendid CEO Dave Eto states, "We are delighted to be part of the inaugural launch of the Canadian CANNAINVESTOR Magazine as creating awareness and educating investors is an important part of any growing Industry. The CANNAINVESTOR Magazine benefits companies such as Naturally Splendid by heightening our profile, especially at this time with Canada's evolving cannabis and hemp regulations. We look forward to working with the CANNAINVESTOR team as we work towards being an industry leader."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a multifaceted biotechnology company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Naturally Splendid currently has six innovative divisions: (1) Natera® brand of retail hemp superfood products currently distributed throughout North America and Asia; (2) Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (Chii) is selling natural and organic hemp products through e-commerce (3) PawsitiveFX® brand of pet care products; (4) Natera®Ingredients Division of plant-derived bulk ingredients including patent-pending HempOmega™; (5) The 12,000-square-foot POS / BPC Facility - which is managed for Naturally Splendid by POS Bio-Sciences - is positioned to offer commercial-scale custom processing solutions for biological materials, such as functional foods and natural health ingredients to a wide range of clients (6) Naturally Splendid USA offers Natera®CBD brand of retail hemp based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products and Natera®Skincare brand of retail hemp based cosmeceutical products. Naturally Splendid's advanced technologies, industry expertise, and strategic partners allow for the creation of customized solutions with a consistent focus on quality and sustainability.

