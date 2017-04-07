VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") or ("NSE") (TSX VENTURE:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) (FRANKFURT:50N) is pleased to announce it will be launching a first to the Canadian retail market, a HempOmega™ fortified protein blend under its NATERA® brand at the Canadian Health Food Association ("CHFA") West Expo, in Vancouver on April 8th-9th 2017 in Vancouver.

NATERA® Hemp Protein 369 is Naturally Splendid's proprietary hemp protein formulation created with NSE's proprietary HempOmega™ ingredient, it delivers omega 3 & 6 combined with hemp protein, a highly digestible plant protein source (hemp) and infused with ginseng.

NATERA® Hemp Protein 369 is designed to meet the high demand of consumers looking for more protein and omega nutrition in their diets. It is also well suited to meet the needs of all consumers, including, vegans and vegetarians and even those focused on performance and sports nutrition.

NATERA® Hemp Protein 369 will initially come in two flavors Vanilla Caramel and Banana Chocolate, and will be packaged at the Pitt Meadows packaging facility.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Dave Eto states, "I am excited for the launch of NATERA® Hemp Protein 369, as it embraces our corporate strategy to vertically integrate packing, distribution and sales to our retail clients. Given current trends, diets are demanding protein rich and high in omegas 3 & 6 "healthy fats" food sources, I anticipate this product will be well received by our customers. The CHFA West Expo also presents the perfect platform to introduce Natera® Hemp Protein 369 to the health food market and to showcase HempOmega's™ applications as an ingredient to prospective/potential clients. "

Naturally Splendid has initiated the registration of NATERA® Hemp Protein 369 with Health Canada as a natural product, with the following approved health claims:

A source of protein that helps build and repair body tissues; An adaptogen to help maintain a healthy immune system; and Supportive therapy for the promotion of healthy glucose levels.

About the CHFA

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural health and organic products. The natural health product industry contributes $3 billion and the organic product industry contributes another $4 billion to the Canadian economy. Formed in 1964, the CHFA now represents over 1,000 member businesses from across Canada. Members include manufactures, retailers, wholesalers, distributors and importers of natural and organic products. These include foods, vitamin and mineral supplements, herbal products, homeopathics, sports nutrition products as well as health and beauty aids.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a multifaceted biotechnology company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Naturally Splendid currently has six innovative divisions: (1) Natera® brand of retail hemp superfood products currently distributed throughout North America and Asia; (2) Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (Chii) is selling natural and organic hemp products through e-commerce (3) PawsitiveFX® brand of pet care products; (4) Natera®Ingredients Division of plant-derived bulk ingredients including patent-pending HempOmega™; (5) The 12,000-square-foot POS / BPC Facility - which is managed for Naturally Splendid by POS Bio-Sciences - is positioned to offer commercial-scale custom processing solutions for biological materials, such as functional foods and natural health ingredients to a wide range of clients (6) Naturally Splendid USA offers,Natera®CBD brand of retail hemp based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products and Natera®Skincare brand of retail hemp based cosmeceutical products. Naturally Splendid`s advanced technologies, industry expertise, and strategic partners allow for the creation of customized solutions with a consistent focus on quality and sustainability.

