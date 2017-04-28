Naturally Splendid Reports $7.34 Million in 2016 Revenue

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSX VENTURE:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) (FRANKFURT:50N) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Naturally Splendid recorded $7,346,746 in revenue during 2016. This represents a dramatic increase in revenue compared to 2015, when sales totaled $301,523, a nearly 25 times multiple. The significant increase in top line revenue was mainly due to bulk sales of hemp products to Korea and to the Company's subsidiary POS-BPC commencing operations in the second quarter of 2016. We have also seen our retail brands, NATERA®, CHII™ and PawsitiveFX™ begin to contribute more than years prior as these brands gain market share.

Gross profit for 2016 amounted to $1,234,571 or 16.8% of sales and net loss was $2,775,579. These amounts also represent significant improvements over 2015 gross profit of $39,848 -- 13.2% of sales and net loss of $6,981,286.

Naturally Splendid CEO Dave Eto states, "2016 was an incredible growing experience. An organization doesn't expand as quickly as we did without both learnings and opportunities. On the learning side we realized how competitive the South Korean marketplace can be and focusing on the commodities can not be the sole purpose of our business model. On the opportunity side, we've establish a very solid business reputation with South Korean distributors who are interested in other products we deliver; secured excellent relationships with Canadian and foreign government trade agencies that seek to work with us because of our Asian knowledge; and allowed NSE to be opportunistic and nimble when evaluating other opportunities like HempOmega™ and CBD -- our key focusses in 2017."

Mr. Dave Eto adds, "We are very excited for our biotech products this year, which will give us an advantage to new accounts and by leveraging these in Business to Business applications like Canature and Laguna Blends. NSE is able to develop both domestic and international sales, as we see new opportunities for HempOmega™ developing."

Mr. Dave Eto closes by saying, "I'd like to thank our partners, suppliers, clients and shareholders for your continued support and engagement as we embark on an exciting 2017."

Naturally Splendid's unaudited condensed financial statements and management's discussion and analysis have been filed on Naturally Splendid's profile on the SEDAR website.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a multifaceted biotechnology company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Naturally Splendid currently has six innovative divisions: (1) Natera® brand of retail hemp superfood products currently distributed throughout North America and Asia; (2) Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (Chii) is selling natural and organic hemp products through e-commerce (3) PawsitiveFX® brand of pet care products; (4) Natera®Ingredients, division of plant-derived bulk ingredients including patent-pending HempOmega™; (5) POS-BPC Facility a 12,000-square-foot facility which is managed for Naturally Splendid by POS Bio-Sciences -- is positioned to offer commercial-scale custom processing solutions for biological materials, such as functional foods and natural health ingredients to a wide range of clients; (6) Naturally Splendid USA offers, Natera®CBD brand of retail hemp based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products and Natera®Skincare brand of retail hemp based cosmeceutical products. Naturally Splendid`s advanced technologies, industry expertise, and strategic partners allow for the creation of customized solutions with a consistent focus on quality and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, the Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

