VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX VENTURE:NSP)(OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with Canature Processing Ltd., ("Canature"), an industry leader in the freeze dried Pet Foods and Treats market for the inclusion of Naturally Splendid's proprietary HempOmega™ into a range of products.

Naturally Splendid and Canature have entered into a definitive agreement, whereas Canature will begin work to formulate Naturally Splendid's proprietary HempOmega™ into Canature's existing product lines and begin R&D on future pet food and treat products. Canature will incorporate HempOmega™ into Canature's house brands and potentially, into private label client products as well. Naturally Splendid will grant Canature exclusive rights for the application of HempOmega™ into freeze-dried pet food and treats for an initial term of two (2) years in defined categories and territories.

Located in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, Canature is an industry leader in freeze-dried pet foods and treats with production, meat processing and freeze drying in over 125,000 square feet of facilities that are CFIA certified, GMP/HACCP and SQF accredited. Central to Canature's innovation and success is a standalone R&D facility where new innovative products are developed and where the research, development and application of HempOmega™ into freeze dried products will take place. Canature CEO Mr. John Milne states, "We will begin the development of HempOmega™infused treats immediately. We expect to have prototypes in short order and market ready products available for the market in six months or less".

Canature CEO Mr. John Milne further comments, "As innovators in Freeze Dried Pet Foods and Pet Treats, we are constantly reviewing new ingredients and opportunities, especially ingredients that have proven attributes and contributions to pet well-being and health. Our initial conclusions regarding HempOmega™ have now been independently confirmed with the recent HempOmega™ report that Naturally Splendid received from Dr. Xiangfeng Meng and her team at the Food Science and Technology Centre, a branch of the Food and Bio-Processing branch at Alberta Agriculture. We have been in discussions with Naturally Splendid for a while now and therefore based on initial confirmations as to product quality and efficacy, we are very pleased to enter into this initial agreement with Naturally Splendid".

Canature's combination of state of the art technology with a highly innovative R&D team, produces premium, world class, freeze dried pet food and treats for the global markets. Canature's brands include, "Ubite" treats targeted for the pet specialty market as well as the "NutriBites" brand destined towards the mass and grocery channels. In addition to its house brands, Canature produces many private label brands. Canature's future expansion plans include additional production facilities in Ontario, Canada, as well as in California and the Eastern Unites States. These additional production facilities will allow Canature to continue with product innovation and diversification in an effort to keep up with the growing freeze dried pet foods and treats market demand. Canature also conducts joint product development thus fulfilling the diverse requirements of its customers and partners, leading to the creation of diverse revenue streams from multiple clients.

As reported in Naturally Splendid's recently announced HempOmega™ Dog Food Study, Naturally Splendid's proprietary encapsulation process has now been proven to protect the omegas, minerals and vitamins naturally expressed in hempseed oil through Naturally Splendid's proprietary manufacturing process. By protecting the nutritional profile of the hemp oil, Naturally Splendid is developing a competitive advantage over the current methodology and techniques for adding omega nutrition to canine and feline food formulations.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Dave Eto states, "The pet treat/food industry is growing and expanding. Our agreement with Canature, one of Canada's largest pet food manufacturers, is indicative of the opportunities we are developing to promote the use of HempOmega™ as an ingredient in the pet food/treat industry. This is a key strategic alliance and opportunity to enter the growing premium pet food sector with an organization that values high quality and innovative products. HempOmega™ is proving to be an excellent fortification ingredient for not only humans but for those we consider our "best friends" and we are very excited with the possibilities to enhance the health and nutrition of the entire family. As such, we will continue to explore HempOmega™ opportunities in multiple categories outside of the pet food/treat industry such as dairy, bakiery, beverages and cosmetics".

To learn more about HempOmega™ please visit: www.hempomega.com

To learn more about Canature please visit www.canature.ca

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a multifaceted biotechnology company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Naturally Splendid currently has six innovative divisions: (1) Natera® brand of retail hemp superfood products currently distributed throughout North America and Asia; (2) Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (Chii) is selling natural and organic hemp products through e-commerce (3) PawsitiveFX® brand of pet care products; (4) Natera®Ingredients Division of plant-derived bulk ingredients including patent-pending HempOmega®; (5) The 12,000-square-foot POS / BPC Facility - which is managed for Naturally Splendid by POS Bio-Sciences - is positioned to offer commercial-scale custom processing solutions for biological materials, such as functional foods and natural health ingredients to a wide range of clients (6) Naturally Splendid USA offers Natera® CBD brand of retail hemp based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products and Natera®Skincare brand of retail hemp based cosmeceutical products. Naturally Splendid`s advanced technologies, industry expertise, and strategic partners allow for the creation of customized solutions with a consistent focus on quality and sustainability.

