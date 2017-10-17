NatureBox ​Reveals​ ​Top​ ​5​ ​Most​ ​Popular,​ ​Healthy​ ​Snacks​ ​in​ ​Offices​ ​Across​ ​the​ ​Country​

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - It's no secret that free food in the office makes for happier workers. This perk shows employees that their employer has invested in health and happiness and encourages breaks throughout the day. Since introducing their Unlimited B2B option a year ago, NatureBox Inc., one of America's fastest growing food brands, has seen an increased revenue of 780% year over year for the program, working with customers like like Casper, Public Storage and Puma. Today they announce the top five healthy snacks ordered through that program:
"Whether you're looking for a quick snack to increase your energy or a little indulgence to boost your mood during a crazy work day, skip the candy bowl (and the sugar crash) and choose one of the above options that will provide you with sustained energy," said Katie Thomson, MS and RD for NatureBox. "These are great choices because flavorful, whole foods like nuts, seeds, whole grains, and fruit are satisfying and provide you with protein, fiber, and healthy fats for lasting energy. However, foods this yummy can be easy to overindulge in, so keep snack portions to 100 -200 calories."
The Unlimited Program is a unique offering from NatureBox that allows customers to customize orders and easily scale up or down according to fluctuating budgets.
"As a busy entrepreneur working in the office environment, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to access healthy food during the day," said Gautam Gupta, co-founder and CEO of NatureBox. "I founded NatureBox as a result of wanting to become healthier myself and this program is designed to help office workers everywhere do the same. We love hearing all the great feedback from our valued customers."
"NatureBox's corporate program helps us provide healthy and delicious snacks for our team. Our dedicated account manager makes it easy to customize and switch things up, so our offering never feels boring," said Olivia Wong, Head of Employee Experience at Casper. "Bulk sizing means less waste, which makes everyone at our environmentally-conscious office happy. Crowd favorites include Dried Mango and Dark Chocolate Berry Trail Mix."
The unlimited offerings start at just $12 per person per month, with the option to upgrade to unlimited bulk options, single serve products and premium coffee products. Other perks of the program include: no contracts, free shipping, a dedicated NatureBox Account Manager and free set-up that includes jars, tongs and compostable serving trays. Any companies that sign up before the end of 2017 get their first month of Unlimited at a 20% discount.
All NatureBox snacks adhere to high standards that every unlimited customer enjoys:
- No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners
- No corn syrup of any kind
- No hydrogenated oils
- No MSG
About NatureBox
Launched in 2012 - NatureBox has made a name for itself in the food industry with the belief that snacks can (and should!) be crazy delicious and also better for you. Their team of foodies leverages consumer data and culinary expertise to create a range of unique and craveworthy flavors. NatureBox's multichannel platform also makes it easier to enjoy their snacks, from retail stores and airline partnerships to corporate plans and e-commerce. Online, NatureBox members can browse over 100 different products in a dozen categories. The best part is, all NatureBox products are made from high-quality ingredients consumers can trust. For more information on NatureBox, please visit NatureBox.com, Facebook (@NatureBox), Instagram (@NatureBox), and Twitter (@NatureBox).
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/13/11G146533/Images/corporate-902-44f4a84d23a1aeccb808fc3fc05313c8.jpg
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/13/11G146533/Images/YouTube_Preroll-501-a09293a285509088905b5241d131efc8.jpg