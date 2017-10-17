News Room

NatureBox ​Reveals​ ​Top​ ​5​ ​Most​ ​Popular,​ ​Healthy​ ​Snacks​ ​in​ ​Offices​ ​Across​ ​the​ ​Country​

Online​ ​Snack​ ​Leader​ ​Provides​ ​Businesses​ ​with​ ​Variety​ ​of​ ​Healthy​ ​Snacks​ ​to​ ​Stock​ ​Office​ ​Kitchens​ ​and​ ​These​ ​Snacks​ are ​at​ ​the​ ​Top​ ​of​ ​Everyone's​ ​List​

REDWOOD ​CITY,​ ​CA--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - It's​ ​no​ ​secret​ ​that​ ​free​ ​food​ ​in​ ​the​ ​office​ ​makes​ ​for​ ​happier​ ​workers. ​This​ ​perk​ shows ​employees​ ​that​ ​their​ ​employer​ ​has​ ​invested​ ​in​ ​health​ ​and​ ​happiness​ ​and​ ​encourages​ ​breaks​ ​throughout​ ​the​ ​day​. Since ​introducing​ ​their​ ​Unlimited​ ​B2B​ ​option​ ​a​ ​year​ ​ago,​ ​​​​NatureBox ​Inc​., ​one​ ​of​ ​America's​ ​fastest​ ​growing​ ​food​ ​brands,​ ​has​ seen ​an​ ​increased​ ​revenue​ ​of​ ​780%​ ​year​ ​over​ ​year​ ​for​ ​the​ ​program,​ ​working​ ​with​ ​customers​ ​like​ ​like​ ​​​Casper,​​ Public Storage and ​Puma. ​​Today​ ​they​ ​announce​ ​the​ ​top​ ​five​ ​healthy​ ​snacks​ ​ordered​ ​through​ ​that​ ​program:​

"Whether ​you're​ ​looking​ ​for​ ​a​ ​quick​ ​snack​ ​to​ ​increase​ ​your​ ​e​nergy​ ​or​ ​a​ ​little​ ​indulgence​ ​to​ ​boost​ ​your​ ​mood​ ​during​ ​a​ ​crazy​ work ​day,​ ​skip​ ​the​ ​candy​ ​bowl​ ​(and​ ​the​ ​sugar​ ​crash)​ ​and​ ​choose​ ​one​ ​of​ ​the​ ​above​ ​options​ ​that​ ​will​ ​provide​ ​you​ ​with​ sustained ​energy,"​ ​said​ ​Katie​ ​Thomson,​ ​MS​ ​and​ ​RD​ ​for​ ​NatureBox​. ​"These​ ​are​ ​great​ ​choices​ ​because​ ​flavorful,​ ​whole​ ​foods​ like ​nuts,​ ​seeds,​ ​whole​ ​grains,​ ​and​ ​fruit​ ​are​ ​satisfying​ ​and​ ​provide​ ​you​ ​with​ ​protein,​ ​fiber,​ ​and​ ​healthy​ ​fats​ ​for​ ​lasting​ energy. ​However,​ ​foods​ ​this​ ​yummy​ ​can​ ​be​ ​easy​ ​to​ ​overindulge​ ​in,​ ​so​ ​keep​ ​snack​ ​portions​ ​to​ ​100​ -200 ​calories."

The ​Unlimited​ ​Program​ ​is​ ​a​ ​unique​ ​offering​ ​from​ ​NatureBox​ ​that​ ​allows​ ​customers​ ​to​ ​customize​ ​orders​ ​and​ ​easily​ ​scale​ ​up​ or ​down​ ​according​ ​to​ ​fluctuating​ ​budgets​.

"As ​a​ ​busy​ ​entrepreneur​ ​working​ ​in​ ​the​ ​office​ ​environment,​ ​I​​ know​ ​firsthand​ ​how​ ​difficult​ ​it​ ​can​ ​be​ ​to​ ​access​ ​healthy​ ​food​ during ​the​ ​day,"​ ​said​ ​Gautam​ ​Gupta,​ ​co-founder ​and​ ​CEO​ ​of​ ​NatureBox​. ​"I​ ​founded​ ​NatureBox​ ​as​ ​a​ ​result​ ​of​ ​wanting​ ​to​ become ​healthier​ ​myself​ ​and​ ​this​ ​program​ ​is​ ​designed​ ​to​ ​help​ ​office​ ​workers​ ​everywhere​ ​do​ ​the​ ​same. ​We​ ​love​ ​hearing​ ​all​ the ​great​ ​feedback​ ​from​ ​our​ ​valued​ ​customers."

"NatureBox's​ ​corporate​ ​program​ ​helps​ ​us​ ​provide​ ​healthy​ ​and​ ​delicious​ ​snacks​ ​for​ ​our​ ​team​. ​Our​ ​dedicated​ ​account​ manager ​makes​ ​it​ ​easy​ ​to​ ​customize​ ​and​ ​switch​ ​things​ ​up,​ ​so​ ​our​ ​offering​ ​never​ ​feels​ ​boring,"​ ​said​ ​Olivia​ ​Wong,​ ​Head​ ​of​ Employee ​Experience​ ​at​ ​Casper​. ​"Bulk​ ​sizing​ ​means​ ​less​ ​waste,​ ​which​ ​makes​ ​everyone​ ​at​ ​our​ ​environmentally​-conscious office ​happy. ​Crowd​ ​favorites​ ​include​ ​Dried​ ​Mango​ ​and​ ​Dark​ ​Chocolate​ ​Berry​ ​Trail​ ​Mix​."

The ​unlimited​ ​offerings​ ​start​ ​at​ ​just​ ​$12​ ​per​ ​person​ ​per​ ​month,​ ​with​ ​the​ ​option​ ​to​ ​upgrade​ ​to​ ​unlimited​ ​bulk​ ​options,​ ​​​​​​single serve ​products and​ ​premium​ ​coffee​ ​products​. ​Other​ ​perks​ ​of​ ​the​ ​program​ ​include:​ ​no​ ​contracts,​ ​free​ ​shipping,​ ​a​ ​dedicated​ NatureBox ​Account​ ​Manager​ ​and​ ​free​ ​set​-up ​that​ ​includes​ ​jars,​ ​tongs​ ​and​ ​compostable​ ​serving​ ​trays. ​​​Any ​companies​ ​that​ sign ​up​ ​before​ ​the​ ​end​ ​of​ ​2017​ ​get​ ​their​ ​first​ ​month​ ​of​ ​Unlimited​ ​at​ ​a​ ​20%​ ​discount​.

All ​NatureBox​ ​snacks​ ​adhere​ ​to​ ​high​ ​standards ​that​ ​every​ ​unlimited​ ​customer enjoys:​

  • No ​artificial​ ​flavors,​ ​colors​ ​or​ ​sweeteners​
  • No ​corn​ ​syrup​ ​of​ ​any​ ​kind​
  • No ​hydrogenated​ ​oils​
  • No ​MSG​

About ​NatureBox​

Launched ​in​ ​2012​ ​-​ ​NatureBox​ ​has​ ​made​ ​a​ ​name​ ​for​ ​itself​ ​in​ ​the​ ​food​ ​industry​ ​with​ ​the​ ​belief​ ​that​ ​snacks​ ​can​ ​(and​ ​should!)​ be ​crazy​ ​delicious​ ​and​ ​also​ ​better​ ​for​ ​you. ​Their​ ​team​ ​of​ ​foodies​ ​leverages​ ​consumer​ ​data​ ​and​ ​culinary​ ​expertise​ ​to​ ​create​ ​a​ range ​of​ ​unique​ ​and​ ​craveworthy​ ​flavors. ​NatureBox's​ ​multichannel​ ​platform​ ​also​ ​makes​ ​it​ ​easier​ ​to​ ​enjoy​ ​their​ ​snacks,​ from ​retail​ ​stores​ ​and​ ​airline​ ​partnerships​ ​to​ ​corporate​ ​plans​ ​and​ ​e​-commerce. ​Online,​ ​NatureBox​ ​members​ ​can​ ​browse​ over ​100​ ​different​ ​products​ ​in​ ​a​ ​dozen​ ​categories​. ​The​ ​best​ ​part​ ​is,​ ​all​ ​NatureBox​ ​products​ ​are​ ​made​ ​from​ ​high-quality ingredients ​consumers​ ​can​ ​trust​​.For ​more​ ​information​ ​on​ ​NatureBox,​ ​please​ ​visit​ NatureBox.com,​​ ​Facebook​​ ​(@NatureBox),​Instagram​​ ​(@NatureBox)​,​​ and​ Twitter ​(@NatureBox).​

