NatureBox Snacks Now Available at Barnes & Noble College Bookstores Nationwide

Online Snack Leader Uses Data Algorithms to Find Most Popular Items for College Students to Stock Retail Shelves

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - College students now have easier access to better brain food and late-night snacks thanks to NatureBox Inc., one of America's fastest growing food brands, who today announced availability of their products in 370 Barnes & Noble College bookstores across the country. All these locations will carry NatureBox favorites: Mini Belgian Waffles, Big Island Pineapple and Sriracha Cashews. Other top selling items available at various Barnes & Noble College locations include: Tropical Mango, Asiago & Cheddar Cheese Crisps, Vanilla Bean Wafers, Mocha Almonds, Sweet Blueberry Almonds and Crispy Snickerdoodles.

"We have been collecting product preference data about this specific age group in various regions across the country and have applied that information to help our new retail partner determine which snacks to offer on their shelves for those busy, hungry college students who need access to high-quality snacks," said Gautam Gupta, co-founder and CEO of NatureBox. "We love that we are able to reach yet another new audience of NatureBox snackers via this partnership with Barnes & Noble College."

According to the National Confectioner's Association, the college campus is the perfect place for NatureBox snacks, stating: "70% of students report eating multiple snacks a day."

Online at NatureBox.com, there are over 100 snack options to choose from at any given time and membership options offer consumers a chance to try different varieties every month. Shoppers can also find the products in-store at Target, Sprouts, Safeway and other retailers across the nation -- all on shelf snacks are chosen based on insight from online activity to ensure the perfect fit for every audience. All NatureBox snacks adhere to high standards that every customer enjoys :

No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners

No corn syrup of any kind

No hydrogenated oils

No MSG

About NatureBox

Launched in 2012 - NatureBox has made a name for itself in the food industry with the belief that snacks can (and should!) be crazy delicious and also better for you. Their team of foodies leverages consumer data and culinary expertise to create a range of unique and craveworthy flavors. NatureBox's multichannel platform also makes it easier to enjoy their snacks, from retail stores and airline partnerships to corporate plans and e-commerce. Online, NatureBox members can browse over 100 different products in a dozen categories. The best part is, all NatureBox products are made from high-quality ingredients consumers can trust.

For more information on NatureBox, please visit NatureBox.com, Facebook (@NatureBox), Instagram (@NatureBox), and Twitter (@NatureBox).

About Barnes & Noble College

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company ( NYSE : BNED), is a leading operator of college bookstores in the United States. Barnes & Noble College currently operates 781 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving more than 5 million college students and faculty nationwide. As a strategic partner, Barnes & Noble College is committed to offering a complete support system and an unmatched retail and digital learning experience to foster student success in higher education.

General information on Barnes & Noble College can be obtained by visiting the Company's website: www.bncollege.com.

