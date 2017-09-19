NatureBox Unveils Single-Serve Options for Popular Snacks

Online Snack Leader Will Provide On-the-Go Options for Items Proven to be Customer Favorites

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Today NatureBox Inc., one of America's fastest growing food brands, announced convenient, single-serve, on-the-go packaging options for several of their most popular snack items: Vanilla Bean Wafers, Snickerdoodles, Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites, Vanilla Animal Cookies, Jalapeno Cashews, Sriracha Cashews, Apple Greek Yogurt Bars and Mocha Almond Bars. These items will be available immediately via the NatureBox site, with further distribution and retail availability to be announced shortly. The cookies will retail at $0.99 per 1 ounce package, or $7.99 for 12. The nuts will sell at $1.79 per 1.75 ounce package, $16.49 for 12. The Greek Yogurt Apple Cinnamon Bars will cost $4.99 for 6 and the Mocha Almond Bars will cost $11.99 for 12.

According to CSP, "Mintel recently reported that on-the-go and resealable packaging is in high-demand, as consumers like the portability, shareability and resulting convenience they provide." NatureBox introduces their new offerings with that increased demand for single-serve convenience in mind, confirmed by the company's own data collected online in this vein. Additionally, the company provides consumers with more ways to snack on the go by harnessing real-time, consumer data to inform product assortment and innovation.

''We are excited to expand our product line and delve into a new level of convenience that our customers have shown a preference for," said Gautam Gupta, co-founder and CEO of NatureBox. "We're always testing products and gathering data to determine what snacks consumers respond to most, and now we are using that information to make the most sought-after snacks available in single-serve packaging."

Like all NatureBox products, the new snacks will follow the high standards the company promises its customers for every product:

No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners

No corn syrup of any kind

No hydrogenated oils

No MSG

Shoppers can find the full line of NatureBox snacks online at NatureBox.com, with over 100 options to choose from, and free shipping for orders totaling over $25. NatureBox Members are able to try exclusive and limited time products as part of the company's risk-free online snacking experience. The company directly delivers personalized boxes to customers, launching new products every month to serve the needs of a fast growing online community. Offline, customers can find a selection of NatureBox snacks in the aisles of Safeway, Target and Sprouts.

About NatureBox

Launched in 2012 - NatureBox has made a name for itself in the food industry with the belief that snacks can (and should!) be crazy delicious and also better for you. Their team of foodies leverages consumer data and culinary expertise to create a range of unique and craveworthy flavors. NatureBox's multichannel platform also makes it easier to enjoy their snacks, from retail stores and airline partnerships to corporate plans and e-commerce. Online, NatureBox members can browse over 100 different products in a dozen categories. The best part is, all NatureBox products are made from high-quality ingredients consumers can trust.

