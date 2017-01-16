NAV CANADA reports December traffic figures

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - NAV CANADA announced today its traffic figures for the month of December 2016 as measured in weighted charging units for enroute, terminal and oceanic air navigation services, in comparison to the prior fiscal year.

Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to the same month in 2015.

Fiscal 2017 year-to-date traffic was 5.2 per cent higher than in the prior fiscal year. NAV CANADA's fiscal year runs from September 1 to August 31.

Weighted charging units represent a traffic measure that reflects the number of flights, aircraft size and distance flown in Canadian airspace.

The information contained in this news release is also available in graph form.

NAV CANADA is the country's private sector civil air navigation services provider. With operations from coast to coast to coast, NAV CANADA provides air traffic control, flight information, weather briefings, aeronautical information services, airport advisory services and electronic aids to navigation.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/16/11G127457/Images/2016_WCU-Dec-E-34f4d85b72fda4db897df150fa595268.jpg