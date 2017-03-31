Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic Seeks 8(a) Contractor

CHERRY POINT, NC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) released on March 31 a sources sought notice to identify potential 8(a) small businesses with relevant qualifications, experience, personnel, and capability to provide custodial services (including labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, and transportation) at the Naval Health Clinic, the Occupational Health Clinic, and the Veterinary Clinic aboard Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point.

Interested and capable 8(a) small businesses must be able to provide services for a combined area of about 166,000 square feet.

NAVFAC MIDLANT anticipates awarding a Combination Firm-Fixed Price/Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity performance-based Recurring/Non-Recurring Services type contract with a base period of one year plus four one-year option periods. The total term of the contract, including all options, will not exceed 60 months, though NAVFAC MIDLAND may require the contractor to continue performance for up to an additional six months, under the Option to Extend Services Clause.

The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code for this procurement is 561720, size standard $18 million.

Interested 8(a) small businesses must submit a brief capabilities package, of no more than five pages, that includes

Examples of projects worked within the last five years of similar size, scope, and complexity as the work indicated, including whether the business performed services as a prime or subcontractor, contract value, how the referenced contract relates to the work described, and a government/agency point of contact

Company profile, including number of offices and number of employees per office, annual receipts, office location(s), available bonding capacity, DUNS number, and CAGE Code

8(a) small business status

Optional commercial brochures or currently existing marketing materials

Interested contractors must submit the above information by no later than April 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. EDT to Eric Overfelt at eric.e.overfelt@navy.mil.

The contractor who receives this contract also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

