Naveego Announces New Partner Success Program, Empowering Solution Providers to Detect and Eliminate Data Quality Issues Across the Hybrid Cloud Enterprise

Naveego Partner Success Program Delivers Comprehensive Resources and Support to Enable the Channel with New Data Quality Services and Recurring Revenue Opportunities

TRAVERSE CITY, MI--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Naveego, an emerging leader of cloud-based data quality solutions, today announced its new Partner Success Program, developed to give channel partners the resources and support to capitalize on the growing need to proactively manage, detect, and eliminate data quality issues across hybrid cloud enterprise systems. The new Partner Success Program offers strong margins and a low monthly subscription rate for attractive new services with recurring revenue.

IBM has estimated that the yearly cost of poor quality data in the U.S. alone is $3.1 trillion. The new Partner Success Program is part of Naveego's channel-first go-to-market strategy, which has been designed to capture this massive market opportunity with dedicated sales and technical training, opportunity registration, and attractive marketing and promotions supported by dedicated market development funds.

"Today's hybrid infrastructure is increasingly complex," said Derek Smith, cofounder and CEO, Naveego. "This results in a rising need to connect cloud and on-premises data sources for the insight that companies require to improve business efficiency and drive competitive advantage. We're helping channel partners capitalize on this lucrative trend with a comprehensive partner program that powers their success through dedicated resources, training, and support. And we've combined these resources with attractive margins and market development funds to build significant customer opportunities."

To drive new leads and customer engagement, Naveego is also offering a proof-of-concept solution for a data health assessment. Naveego works with partners to develop turn-key solutions to engage prospects with a health check that will identify data quality gaps and provide prescriptive options to improve data quality and operational efficiencies.

Naveego's data quality solutions are built from the ground up to provide visibility, consistency, and accountability across today's data-fueled hybrid cloud enterprises. Its scalable, cloud-based management platform, continuously monitors and measures data across business applications, uncovering business process breakdowns and bringing them to light for a quick resolution. This allows customers to take a proactive approach to data quality issues and start building trust in the systems that drive their business.

Tweet this: .@Naveego Announces New Partner Success Program, Empowers Solution Providers to Detect and Eliminate Data Quality Issues

About Naveego

Naveego is an emerging leader of cloud-based data quality solutions that proactively detect and eliminate data quality issues. Naveego connects cloud and on-premises data sources to give organizations the insight and critical information they need to create a competitive advantage. Since 2012, companies have relied on Naveego to ensure the health and integrity of their data and deliver the single version of the truth they require to run their businesses. Naveego is Business Data -- Remastered. For more information, call +1 231-346-4144, visit http://www.naveego.com or connect with Naveego on LinkedIn and Twitter.