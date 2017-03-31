"Navette maritime du Fjord" shuttle project survives thanks to Promotion Saguenay

The Government of Canada supports the organization in the acquisition of river shuttles

Tourism provides an excellent opportunity for economic growth in Canada. The Government of Canada's investment in tourism projects reflects its willingness to support actions that generate substantial economic benefits, in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region and across the country.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, announced that Promotion Saguenay has been granted $475,000 in financial support, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to acquire two boats and one building. The purchase of the boats to be used as shuttles and the building to serve as ticket booth will help maintain and improve boat tour and shuttle tour services on the Saguenay Fjord.

Created in 2002, Promotion Saguenay acts as a development corporation for industry, commerce and tourism. The funding, granted under the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) will enable the organization to maintain and improve boat tour and shuttle tour services on the Saguenay Fjord and connect the regional municipalities, sites and attractions near the fjord, while fostering the development of tourism packages.

CED is one of six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"By investing in Promotion Saguenay's project, the Government of Canada is supporting tourism development in the Saguenay region, including its majestic fjord. By providing tourists with access to the two national parks, villages and remote attractions, the river shuttles are enriching the tourism offer and contributing to the vitality of the communities on the riverbanks."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

