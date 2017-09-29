Navigating Clinical Supply Challenges in Emerging Regions, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 29, 2017) - Join industry expert Rognvald Lamb, Global Transportation Manager at Catalent Pharma Solutions as he discusses how to successfully navigate clinical supply challenges in emerging regions. There will be two live broadcasts on Monday, October 16, 2017, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK) and Tuesday October 17, 2017, at 10am CST (China).

The logistical and regulatory challenges associated with clinical trial supply distribution can rise exponentially when certain regions of the world are included. Underestimating the complexity of the logistics involved in the handling of sensitive and highly regulated materials such as clinical supplies has the very real potential to put patients at risk and jeopardize both the study budget and timeline. Past success managing the flow of clinical supplies in one region does not automatically work in another. From geopolitical and cultural differences, to infrastructure availability and quality, environmental conditions to regulatory requirements, each country, and sometimes regions within the same country, must be considered individually.

Having a thorough understanding of a country's regulatory requirements is critical. This includes understanding both the written and unwritten regional differences and business practices. Proactive awareness of these differences, which can be subtle, can make the difference between successfully moving clinical supplies between countries or being detained in Customs or rejected entirely.

Learning Objectives:

Gain awareness of logistics considerations and challenges found within different regions of the world including LATAM, CEE, APAC and MENA

Identify those regions which are just beginning to emerge and what foundations are being put into place to support future clinical trial activity

Understand the basics of VAT/IOR constructs and how to identify all necessary parties and paperwork needed for the successful movement of finished clinical supplies and/or components across boarders

