Navitas renews agreement with the University of Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Navitas today announced that it has renewed its agreement with the University of Manitoba (UM) for its pathway program, the International College of Manitoba (ICM), to December 2028.

In 2008, the University of Manitoba and Navitas established ICM to support the University's strategic goals of diversifying international enrolments and improving the academic outcomes and success rates of international students. ICM offers undergraduate programs including Business, Engineering, Science, the Arts and the Environment to international students who can then qualify for entry into the second year of the University of Manitoba's programs.

More than 4,000 international students are either currently studying in the ICM program or are in the process of completing their degree program at the University of Manitoba. Over 500 former ICM students have gone on to earn their degree from the University.

"The program's success is testament to the outstanding experience ICM has delivered to the thousands of students who began their higher education journey at the College," said Rod Jones, Group CEO of Navitas. "We are very pleased to be renewing our partnership with the University of Manitoba."

Since its launch, ICM has experienced strong growth and today has the largest international undergraduate student intake in Manitoba with students from over 50 countries. ICM has also grown to become the second-largest pathway program in Canada.

"This partnership has achieved remarkable academic outcomes and student satisfaction levels and proven the effectiveness of ICM's educational programming and support. Students that otherwise would not have access to university are now thriving at the University of Manitoba," remarked Darcy Rollins, ICM College Director and Principal.

Rollins further noted that ICM has delivered more than $100m CAD in revenue to the University, all of which is reinvested by the University of Manitoba in support of numerous institutional priorities.

"In a time of global uncertainty, this renewal is a vote of confidence in ICM and a message of welcome to international students. We are proud that this collaboration will continue to provide increased access and opportunities for ambitious international students to succeed at the University of Manitoba while delivering benefits to our community and province for years to come," Mr. Rollins concluded.

Established in 1994, Navitas is a global higher education organization that has collaborated with more than 30 universities to increase international students' access to higher education and prepare them for future success. Our partnerships accelerate campus internationalization goals resulting in stronger, more diverse international student population; improved academic outcomes; increased global profile for the institution; and sustainable revenue streams for reinvestment in key areas of the university. North American university partners include Simon Fraser University, University of Manitoba, University of Massachusetts Lowell, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, University of Massachusetts Boston, University of New Hampshire, Florida Atlantic University, University of Idaho and Richard Bland College of William & Mary. Learn more at www.navitas.com.