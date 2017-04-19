Navy Interested in Contractor to Provide Advanced Driver Awareness Training

JACKSONVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Navy released on Wednesday, April 19 a sources sought notice for contractors interested in and capable of providing a one-day, two-session (three-hour training event) advanced driver awareness event for between 800 and 1,000 participants per session at Camp Lejeune.

The training must cover all aspects of motor vehicle operator consequences (e.g., drinking and driving; speed control; road hazard awareness; hands free devices; using seatbelts; making poor decisions, such as drinking and driving, texting and driving, and not wearing seat belts; and motorcycle safety awareness).

The Navy is interested in hearing from firefighters/paramedics with comprehensive prior advanced crash dynamics training experience, as the training must include lecture, demonstration, and audio visual communications, and must be from the firefighter/paramedic perspective. Interested firefighter/paramedic contractors must have at least one to three years of comprehensive advanced fire science and medical science training, including special emphasis on motor vehicle crash dynamics and the effects on the human body.

The relevant NAICS Code is 611699 - All Other Miscellaneous Schools and Instruction.

The Navy retains the right to opt not to issue a full solicitation and/or contract award, but, currently plans to issue a contract award in May.

Interested and capable contractors must submit via e-mail to Deborah Woleslagle at deborah.woleslagle@usmc.mil by no later than 4 p.m. EST on April 25, 2017 the following information:

Name and address of company

Names of two principals to contact (including title, telephone and fax numbers, emails, etc.)

Proof of System for Award Management (SAM) Registration

Proof of Registration in Wide Area Work Flow - Receipt and Acceptance (WAWF-RA)

Pricing to provide the advanced driver training

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

