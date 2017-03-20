Navy Seeks Grounds Maintenance Services at Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas

KINGSVILLE, TX--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, released on Monday, March 20 a presolicitation notice in which it indicated plans to procure grounds maintenance services at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas.

Planned scope of service includes all labor, management, supervision, tools, material, and equipment required to perform the grounds maintenance services.

The Navy intends to award a Facilities Support Indefinite-Quantity contract, which it will competitively procure using the policies and procedures of FAR Part 15, Contracting by Negotiation.

The Navy anticipates the contract term to be a base period of one year, with four one-year option periods, for a total contract performance period not to exceed 60 months. The firm-fixed price/recurring work base year requirement will be the overall minimum guarantee. If the Government does not award a follow-on contract in time, the Government may require the Contractor to continue performance for an additional period up to six months under Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.217-8 Option to Extend Services clause.

The Navy intends to award the contract to a certified 8(a) business in the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) Business Development Program.

The primary NAICS Code for this procurement is 561730, and the annual small business size standard is $7.5 million.

The Navy anticipates issuing the RFP on or after April 4, 2017. Once it does, interested and capable contractors must submit a technical proposal, past performance and experience information, and a price proposal. The Navy intends to award the contract to the offeror whose total price and technical proposal offers the best value.

The procuring contracting office is NAVFAC Southeast, Bldg. 903, P.O. Box 30, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL 32212. The primary point of contact is Contract Specialist Courtney Peterson. She can be reached at 904-542-8815.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

