NCLGS Officers to Address 21st Annual East Coast Gaming Congress

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - The entire Executive Committee of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) will address the 21st Annual East Coast Gaming Congress and NextGen Gaming Forum to be held at Harrah's Resort here on May 24-25.

That panel, focused on Public Policy Trends, will be held on the morning of May 25. The panel will be moderated by Spectrum Gaming Group Managing Director Michael Pollock, and will feature the following speakers:

Speakers:

President Bill Galvano, a senator from Florida and an established leader on gaming issues in his home state and around the nation. Galvano is expected to serve as the President of the Florida Senate from 2018-2020.

Vice President Helene Keeley, the immediate past President of NCLGS and a 20-year veteran of the Delaware House of Representatives.

Secretary Bill Coley, a member of the Ohio State Senate where he serves as Chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Government Oversight and Reform, as well as the Vice-Chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

Treasurer Becky Harris, a respected Senator from Nevada and a leader on gaming issues in that state.

"NCLGS is a critically important national organization, and we are thrilled to have the leadership of that organization on board to guide our attendees on how gaming needs to be governed in an increasingly complex era," said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm, a co-organizer and co-founder of the event. "Our conference occurs a few weeks before NCLGS holds its own event in Denver, CO from June 9-11, giving the entire nation an opportunity to hear from these esteemed leaders."

Other panel topics will range from the Casino Floor of Tomorrow, to gaming's future in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region to the future of i-gaming and regulation. Highlights of the event will include keynote addresses from many of the industry's leading CEOs.

More than 600 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC, which takes place at the spectacular new Waterfront Conference Center at Harrah's. The full conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings will be offered.

For more information and to register, visit www.ecgc.us. For sponsorship information, contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

In addition to Cooper Levenson, other organizing producers of the East Coast Gaming Congress are: