NCLGS will Address Global Issues, Attract International Speakers at June 9-11 Summer Meeting in Denver

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) will feature expertise from around the world at its Summer Meeting. The meeting will take place at the Westin Denver Downtown hotel from June 9th-11th.

"Our goal has always been to ensure that lawmakers from around the nation have access to the best and most current information, when they attend a NCLGS meeting. As gaming becomes more of a global industry, our dialogue needs to expand to include the international market," said NCLGS President Bill Galvano, a senator from Florida and an established leader on gaming issues. Galvano is in line to become Senate President in November 2018.

Conference organizers expect significant representation from U.S. legislators at the Summer Meeting. In addition, invitations have been extended to lawmakers from Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

NCLGS officers Sen. William Coley of Ohio and Rep. Helene Keeley of Delaware, participated in International Legislators' Day, hosted by the British Parliamentary All Party Betting and Gaming Group alongside ICE Totally Gaming in February, in London.

"More than 80 legislators, government officials and regulators from around the world met in London to discuss our respective policy goals and challenges," said Coley, who chairs the Ohio Senate Standing Committee on Government Oversight and Reform. "We want NCLGS attendees to enjoy that same level of interaction, and to broaden their understanding of issues that extend beyond state and national boundaries."

Registration for the Summer Meeting, which is open to the public, is open at www.nclgs.org.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming, in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Legislators and others seeking information on membership in NCLGS contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org. For information on sponsorships and registrations for the upcoming NCLGS Summer Meeting in Denver, contact events@nclgs.org.