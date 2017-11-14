NCWC Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Charles K. Miller As The New CFO

OCEAN, NJ--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - NCWC Inc. recently announced that it has bolstered its team by welcoming Charles K. Miller as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company is one of the most prominent administrators of automotive service agreements in the world. It has been in business for over 20 years and it is known for its superior customer service standards.

The introduction of Miller on the management team will help take the company to greater heights. The new CFO brings a wealth of experience having served on the boards of several notable organizations, including Tekmark Global Solutions, InterCloud Systems and Notis Global Inc. He worked at Tekmark Global as the CFO since 1997. The entity provides a number of key services, such as consulting, communications and technology.

Miller graduated from Rider University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and an MBA. He is a Certified Public Accountant and boasts more than three decades of experience. Some of the additional companies he has worked for include JCPenney Catalog, Engelhard Corporation and Concurrent Computer Corporation.

At NCWC, Inc., Miller is expected to help steer the organization towards consolidating its position in the industry and expanding its market share. His experience will come in handy as the board looks to adopt effective operational strategies that boost profits and enhance the value of service agreements offered to customers. For this reason, current and new policyholders, including partners are guaranteed to benefit from Miller's contribution.

The NCWC, Inc. Difference

Thousands of Americans have taken advantage of NCWC's well-formulated plans to ensure worry-free motoring. The service agreements are designed to suit the coverage needs of a wide variety of customers. In addition, they are affordable and flexible. The administrator has established a solid reputation on the market by hiring highly qualified employees who are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction.

The extended warranty plans on offer include engine coverage, powertrain and more. The plans come with additional benefits, such as roadside assistance, car rental, transfer coverage, lockout assistance, unlimited claims per policyholder, trip interruption cover and national coverage.

Some of the innovative features introduced by NCWC have revolutionized the automotive service agreement industry. The company's high-powered team of experts has been at the forefront of creating new strategies and innovative automotive insurance products. This has benefited clients in various ways while helping the entity stand out in a competitive market.