NEA Powered by Vyne Announces Recipients of its 2016 NEA Dental Awards

Annual awards recognize NEA clients and partners for serving the dental community and for promoting use of electronic attachments

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - NEA Powered by Vyne, a leading provider of secure health information exchange and claim attachment solutions, announces the winners of its annual dental awards. The awards are presented to NEA-affiliated providers, partners and payers for their outstanding efforts related to increasing EDI attachment volume through the use of electronic attachments; using innovative approaches to enhance the dental industry as a whole; and performing extraordinary service to their communities.

The 2016 NEA Dental Awards were presented to winners at the 2017 National Dental EDI Council (NDEDIC) Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 1, 2017.

The awards include:

The Champion Award, an award given to an individual who brings the most value by virtue of personal efforts. In this case, Teresa Duncan with Odyssey Management Inc., won the award for her efforts to help NEA build mutual partnerships within the dental community. Duncan also won the award in 2015.

Performance awards, awarded to partners that exchange the greatest number of electronic attachments throughout the year and demonstrate the most growth in their respective categories.

Innovation Awards for those NEA clients and partners leading the charge in accelerating the use of electronic information exchange amongst dental practices, payers and plans.

The Humanitarian Award, bestowed upon the partner that makes an effort to provide outreach and services to those in need. This year's Humanitarian Award recipient is Pacific Dental, a multi-state dental administration company that, in addition to managing administrative tasks for dental practices, also seeks to strengthen communities by working with community charities and improving access to oral care across the country.

The 2016 NEA Award Winners include:

Champion Award

Teresa Duncan, Odyssey Management Inc.

Top PMG Partner

Aspen Dental

Top Vendor Partner

Patterson/Eaglesoft

Top Payer Partner

MetLife

Fastest Growing PMG

Pacific Dental

Fastest Growing Vendor Partner

Patterson/Eaglesoft

Fastest Growing Payer Partner

Delta Dental of California

Innovation Partner - PMG

Smile Brands

Innovation Partner - University

Rutgers University

Innovation Partner - Vendor

Curve Dental

Innovation Partner - Vendor

ClaimX

Innovation Partner - Payer

Cigna Dental

Humanitarian Award

Pacific Dental

"We congratulate the winners of the 2016 NEA Awards and are privileged to partner with them in serving their respective communities and patients and partners," said Lindy Benton, CEO and president of Vyne. "These recipients help reduce dependencies on manual, paper-driven processes in dental practices while expanding the use of secure electronic attachments in the dental care setting."

This marks the ninth year NEA has awarded it partners and affiliated practices.

An established brand for more than 20 years, NEA continues to lead the dental market with its FastAttach solution - the only one available for secure, 100 percent electronic attachments - having exchanged hundreds of millions of attachments between dental practices and payers since the product's inception.

About Vyne™

Vyne™ is the industry leader in secure health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in any form -- voice, fax, image, data or electronic document. Vyne's proven solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience for medical and dental providers and payers. For more information, visit vynecorp.com.