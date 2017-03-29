Need for Speed Propels Global 7000 Aircraft to Mach 0.995 in Early Flight Testing

- The Global 7000 aircraft is the largest business jet to operate so close to the sound barrier - Flight Test program shows a high level of system reliability and is progressing on schedule with two flight test vehicles in service - The Global 7000 aircraft is redefining its segment in terms of performance, smooth ride and interior comfort

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Bombardier Business Aircraft confirmed today that its Global 7000 aircraft flight test program continues to progress well, with two Global 7000 flight test vehicles currently flying. Both flight test vehicles have been demonstrating excellent reliability accumulating flight hours at a steady pace, as the aircraft prepares to enter into service in the second half of 2018.

"Our flight test vehicles continue to show a high degree of maturity in testing, dispatching twice daily in many cases," said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Global 7000 and Global 8000 Program. "We have strong momentum in the program right now, and we are on track for entry into service in 2018. The Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle 1 (FTV1) completed its maiden flight in November 2016. It was transferred to the Bombardier Flight Testing Center in Wichita ahead of schedule and, to date, has achieved approximately 200 flight hours."

The flight test crew has also successfully demonstrated FTV1's performance capabilities by opening the aircraft's flight test envelope to Mach 0.995. Not only is the Global 7000 aircraft the largest business jet to reach this high speed, achieving it only 5 months after the start of the flight test program is an unprecedented milestone. In addition to its impressive speed and 7,400 nm (13,705 km) range capability, the Global 7000 aircraft offers unparalleled comfort and an exceptionally smooth ride, made possible by the aircraft's advanced wing.

The second Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle (FTV2), which completed its initial flight in Toronto on March 4 and shortly after also transferred to Bombardier's Flight Testing Centre in Wichita, is dedicated to testing aircraft propulsion, electrical and mechanical systems.

About the Global 7000 aircraft

The Global 7000 business jet is uniquely designed from the inside out to deliver a cabin experience like no other. The industry's only business jet with four living spaces and a dedicated crew rest area, the Global 7000 aircraft offers unparalleled comfort and interior design flexibility that will set the standard for a new category of large business jets.

The advanced wing design on the Global 7000 aircraft was conceived to optimize speed, range and control for an exceptionally smooth ride, steep approach capability and short field performance. With access to airports such as London City, the Global 7000 gets passengers closer to their final destination more efficiently.

The Global 7000 business aircraft will connect London to Singapore, Dubai to New York City, or Sydney to San Francisco non-stop,* and feature a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925.* Passengers flying on the Global 7000 business jet will experience an impressive long-range capability of 7,400 NM (13,705 km) at Mach 0.85 with eight passengers.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. For the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2016, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.3 billion USD. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

* Under certain operating conditions

Bombardier, Global, Global 7000 and Global 8000 are either unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.