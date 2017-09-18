NEI Investments Announces Fee Reductions

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. (the "Manager" or "NEI"), as the Manager of the NEI funds, today announced additional pricing reductions on the NEI Global Total Return Bond Fund, NEI Northwest Specialty Global High Yield Bond Fund, NEI Northwest Tactical Yield Fund and the NEI Northwest Tactical Yield Corporate Class1, as part of its commitment to provide competitively priced investment solutions to its investors. Effective on or about September 27, 2017, the management fees and/or fixed administration fees on select series of the funds will be reduced between 5 and 15 basis points. The total pricing reductions for these funds will range between 10 and 25 basis points.

"We recognize the importance of fair pricing to investors. These pricing reductions ensure that the NEI investor experience is consistently delivered at a compelling price point," said John Kearns, CEO, NEI Investments.

ABOUT NEI INVESTMENTS

NEI Investments is a national investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. It offers Canadian retail investors access to experienced money managers through a wide range of investment solutions in three fund families, NEI, Northwest Funds and Ethical Funds. Its products provide investors with a full range of investment management styles as well as conventional and responsible investment choices.

NEI Investments is owned 50% by the Provincial Credit Union Centrals and 50% by Desjardins Group.

This backing of experience and resources allows NEI Investments to actively support business growth in these networks as well as independent advisor channels.

NEI Investments has offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

1 This fund is currently closed to new purchases.