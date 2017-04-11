NEI Investments Receives Securityholder Approval for Fund Mergers

SOURCE: NEI Investments
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. (the "Manager" or "NEI"), as the Manager of the NEI funds, today announced the results of special meetings held on April 10, 2017 that it has received securityholder approval for its proposal to merge certain mutual funds.
The mergers will take effect after the close of business on or about April 18, 2017. They are as follows:
ABOUT NEI INVESTMENTS
NEI Investments is a national investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. It offers Canadian retail investors access to experienced money managers through a wide range of investment solutions in three fund families, NEI, Northwest Funds and Ethical Funds. Its products provide investors with a full range of investment management styles as well as conventional and responsible investment choices.
NEI Investments is owned 50% by the Provincial Credit Union Centrals and 50% by Desjardins Group.
This backing of experience and resources allows NEI Investments to actively support business growth in these networks as well as independent advisor channels.
NEI Investments has offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135526/Images/Press_Release_Logo-e0a64b20cdfba58b8debb6a3a94baf7a.jpg
For further information, please contact:Media contact: Stephanie Turner MAVERICK 416-640-5525 ext. 248stephaniet@wearemaverick.com
