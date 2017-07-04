NEI Investments Releases Responsible Investment Policy

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 04, 2017) - Today, NEI Investments (NEI) announced the release of its Responsible Investment Policy (the "Policy"). The Policy has been released in response to overwhelming interest in the growing field for responsible investing.

"Financial advisors, investment consultants, charitable foundations and university endowments are expressing stronger and stronger interest in the various tools and strategies that NEI can offer," said Robert Walker, Head of Responsible Investing at NEI. "We are committed to helping people understand what responsible investing can do to provide for their future and how it can help generate solutions to the myriad environmental and social challenges we face as a country."

The Policy sets out the investment philosophy that guides NEI's efforts and describes its Responsible Investing Program in detail -- the strategies, procedures and lines of accountability that are designed to help NEI keep its promises to investors.

"NEI has been leading the development of responsible investing in Canada for more than 30 years. Releasing this Policy gives us an opportunity to state in one document how we believe responsible investing can help build sustainable value for investors, for other company stakeholders and, ultimately, society as a whole," said Robert Walker.

To read NEI's Responsible Investment Policy please visit: http://bit.ly/2tp4sPt

To learn more about NEI Investments, please visit: https://www.neiinvestments.com/pages/about-nei/

ABOUT NEI INVESTMENTS

NEI Investments is a national investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2017. It offers Canadian retail and institutional investors access to experienced money managers through a wide range of investment solutions. Its products provide investors with a full range of investment management styles that include responsible investing strategies focused on environmental social and governance (ESG) risk integration, corporate engagement, fossil fuel free and impact investing.

NEI Investments is owned 50% by the Provincial Credit Union Centrals and 50% by Desjardins Group. This backing of experience and resources allows NEI Investments to actively support business growth in these networks as well as independent advisor channels.

NEI Investments has offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. For more information, please visit NEIinvestments.com and follow NEI on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Views expressed are for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell nor should they be relied upon as specific advice, including, without limitation, investment, financial, tax or similar matters.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Northwest Funds, Ethical Funds and NEI Investments are registered marks and trademarks owned by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.