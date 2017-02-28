Neil Parmenter named next President and CEO of the Canadian Bankers Association

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - The Executive Council of the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) today announced the appointment of Neil Parmenter as President and Chief Executive Officer of the CBA, effective May 1, 2017. Mr. Parmenter succeeds Terry Campbell, who announced his retirement in September 2016 and has been in this role for six years.

"We are pleased to have Neil lead the CBA and are confident his extensive knowledge of banking and hands on experience in government relations will ensure he is an effective voice for the industry," said Mr. Cameron Fowler, Group Head, Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking at Bank of Montreal and Chair of the CBA's Executive Council. "We would also like to thank Terry for his exceptional work as CBA President and throughout his 20 years at the CBA. He provided strong leadership on behalf of the industry, particularly following the global financial crisis, and strengthened the reputation of banks in Canada. We wish Terry all the best in his retirement."

Mr. Parmenter is currently the Senior Vice President, Corporate and Public Affairs (Global) and Chief Communications Officer at TD Bank Group. He leads TD's Corporate Communications for Canada and the United States and he leads TD's Canadian Government Relations practice, and counsels the CEO, CFO, Senior Executive Team and Board of Directors on key government relations, communications, and public affairs issues. He also sits on TD's Enterprise Reputational Risk Committee and Senior Executive Crisis Communications team.

"We have a very competitive and strong banking sector that plays a significant role in the Canadian economy and helps Canadians achieve their financial goals," said Neil Parmenter. "I am honoured to be taking on this leadership role at the CBA where I will be representing such a key national industry."

Neil holds a B.A. in Political Science from Western University, a Certificate in Public Relations from Humber College, a Canadian Securities designation and completed an Executive Program in Strategic Marketing Management from Stanford University. He has won several industry awards from the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) and the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC). He also serves as a Director of the Toronto Financial Services Alliance and the Institute for Public Relations.

