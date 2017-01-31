Nekter Juice Bar Set to Reach 100th Restaurant Milestone in 2017 with Multi-Unit Franchise Agreements in Florida, Washington, Utah and Texas

Increases 2020 Forecast from 300 to 425 Locations; Records 5th Year of Positive Comps; Strengthens Management Team

SANTA ANA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Nékter Juice Bar, the popular Southern California-based, modern reinvention of the juice bar experience, today announced that the restaurant and lifestyle brand will reach its 100th restaurant milestone in 2017, supported by recent multi-unit franchise agreements in new markets including Florida, Washington, Utah, and Houston, Texas. As a result of the brand's growing appeal, Nékter has adjusted its three-year forecast from 300 to 425 restaurants as it continues to expand its footprint through both company and franchise locations. The company also announced 20 consecutive quarters of positive comps, and a strengthened management team to support its continued growth and success.

Founded in 2010 by Steve and Alexis Schulze, Nékter's mission from the start has been to inspire people to live healthier lifestyles by providing a gateway to fresh, clean, nutrient-rich and affordable juices, smoothies and acai bowls in a welcoming, energetic and encouraging environment. A key element of its growing popularity among guests, Nékter's menu is free of the unhealthy, refined sugars, fillers, and fats hidden on many menus at both legacy and newer juice bars.

"In just six years, Nékter Juice Bar has established its leadership position within the restaurant industry with a retained focus on an authentic, healthy and delicious menu that continues to resonate strongly among today's more health-conscious consumer," said Steve Schulze, CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. "As we enter 2017, Nékter is well-positioned to leverage innovation to expand across the country and extend our brand in new directions."

Nékter finished 2016 in a strong position, with 42 corporate and 20 franchise locations in the existing markets of California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Texas. The company expects to open 24 company-owned and franchise restaurants in the first six months of 2017, with an additional 45 restaurants slated for development. Nékter recently signed multi-unit franchise agreements to bring Nékter's first restaurants to Salt Lake City and Houston in Q2, Vancouver, Washington, in Q3, and Tampa, Florida, in Q4.

Underscoring Nékter's success as a pioneer and innovator in the juice and smoothie segment, Nékter received several significant awards in 2016, including the Hot Concept award from Nation's Restaurant News. Nékter placed at number 334 on Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List, number 21 among Food and Beverage Companies on the Inc. 5000, and number 217 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®.

In 2016, Nékter Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Alexis Schulze also debuted her first children's book, Sneaky Spinach, aimed at encouraging children and their families to make healthier eating and lifestyle choices, with $4.00 from each book sold benefiting children's charities across the country.

Building for the Future

To support this growth, Nékter has strengthened its management team, including the promotion of Natalie LaClair to vice president of business operations. LaClair joined the company in 2012 as its head of finance. She will work closely with both Steve and Alexis Schulze to support the company's broad strategic vision and companywide initiatives across all departments.

Chris Turpin, who joined Nékter in 2013 as director of operations and development, will now serve as the company's vice president of franchise operations, spearheading the company's franchise development, training and marketing programs. Nékter also recently hired industry veteran Nicole Jones to serve as director of supply chain. Working with Alexis Schulze, who is also Nékter's chief visionary officer, Jones is responsible for recipe development, and procurement of the highest-quality ingredients, non-perishable items and packaging.

"Bringing on the right people, who have a passion to help our guests on their individual paths to wellness, is central to our success," said Schulze. "We are fortunate to have so many stellar team members here at Nékter, who want to support our growth but in a way that stays true to our values of authenticity and innovation."

About Nékter Juice Bar

Santa Ana, Calif.-based Nékter Juice Bar is the modern reinvention of the juice bar, offering fresh, delicious, nutrient-dense juices, smoothies and acai bowls at nearly 70 restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Colorado, with plans to open in new markets including Florida, Washington and Utah in 2017. The company continues to grow and seeks franchise partners, who want to own a business in the thriving health and wellness sector of the restaurant industry, and want to make a real difference in their communities. An Inc. 500 company, Nékter was recently named one of the "fastest growing franchise businesses of 2016" by Inc. Magazine, and was recognized by Nation's Restaurant News magazine as a 2016 "Hot Concept." In 2016, Nékter also debuted on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking. For more information about the company or franchise opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com, or connect with Nékter Juice Bar socially at www.facebook.com/nekterjuicebar, or www.instagram.com/nekterjuicebar.