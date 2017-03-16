NelsonHall Ranks ADP as a "Leader" in Payroll Services in 2016

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - NelsonHall, a global business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT services analyst firm, has recognized ADP® as a "Leader" in payroll business processing outsourcing services for the fourth consecutive year. The NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) evaluates vendors on two key dimensions: Ability to deliver immediate benefits and ability to meet clients' future requirements. Those companies identified in the Leader's quadrant scored well on a combination of analyst assessments and feedback from vendor clients.

Among ADP's payroll strengths, NelsonHall highlighted the company's global presence (in 112 countries to date) and ability to provide multi-country payroll and multilingual support across time zones while incorporating a local presence. The analyst firm also recognized the breadth of ADP's service offering allowing clients ranging from small businesses to global enterprises to choose how much expertise they wish to retain in-house or outsource.

Another key differentiator, according to NelsonHall: ADP's ability to help clients benchmark their workforce metrics against industry averages using the ADP® DataCloud, which aggregates anonymized information from approximately 95,000 ADP clients. The analyst firm also recognized the ADP® Marketplace, a cloud-based app store designed to help employers dynamically manage an ecosystem of enterprise applications from ADP and its world-class partners. With ADP Marketplace, companies of all sizes can extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process.

"ADP provides clients with a cohesive single-service experience from hire to retire, delivering scalable and innovative human capital management (HCM) technology and expertise," said Gary Bragar, HR outsourcing research director at NelsonHall. "In the payroll services NEAT evaluation, ADP scored highly based on both analyst assessment and client feedback."

Other strengths cited by NelsonHall include ADP's focus on the user experience and significant investment in its technology and integration capability, placing it in a strong position for multinational clients using large HCM providers that require a more comprehensive integration solution.

"This recognition affirms that by choosing ADP, companies are partnering with a global leader that has a proven track record in payroll services and HCM solutions," said Ed Flynn, president of ADP's Global Enterprise Solutions business. "Companies that rely on ADP are leveraging our cloud-based and mobile platforms, global expertise and ongoing investment in service delivery and technology innovation to help them meet their needs and build better workforces."

A custom report on ADP's payroll capabilities and performance in NelsonHall's Payroll Services NEAT 2016 assessment is available here.

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global BPS and ITS research & analysis firm. Founded in 1998, the company takes a global approach to analysis of vendors and outsourcing markets and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its research. NelsonHall also offers a suite of "Speed-to-Source" tools, including NEAT that assist buy-side executives in saving time and money, while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions, in BPS and ITS evaluations.

